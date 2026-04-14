Oregon Ducks Baseball Freshman Shatters Program Record
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The Oregon Ducks baseball team is coming off a series win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and one freshman made program history in the series finale on Sunday.
Amongst a scuffle at the top of the seventh inning, coach Mark Wasikowski sees a flurry of fight and talent in a young team that's worked to find a flow with a few stand-out stars stepping to the forefront.
Mark Wasikowski Gets Real on Team Status Post Nebraska Victory
“I think guys were playing hard, and when they are playing hard, and guy lands on top another, and guy does, I don’t think guys traditionally like it when they’re laying on top of each other on a baseball field, and they want to get them off of them, and so there could be a little pushing and shoving, and get off me kind of stuff. It sounded like that’s what it was, all good competitive stuff. I thought it was great," Wasikowski said postgame.
Angel Laya Soars With Two Homers
One of the shining stars of the Ducks' squad that's had a nice pop over the past few series is freshman outfielder Angel Laya. In the Ducks' previous win over the Cornhuskers, Laya slammed two balls over the fence, adding a total of three runs for the Ducks.
After those two homers, Laya became the new program leader for freshmen home runs in a single season (11 with the conclusion of the Nebraska series). With roughly 20 games left in the season, Laya has a chance to shatter the previous record.
“Pretty amazing, right? The kid’s a pretty spectacular talent. Between him and Jaksa, those two freshmen have been really spectacular," Wasikowski said postgame.
"It feels good," Laya said when asked about the accomplishment postgame. "It wasn't a goal of mine at all; I came into the season just trying to help the team win and make it to Omaha."
Angel Laya's Mentality Keeps Him Grounded Amidst Program Records
For Laya, that also means having a crucial series win after some hard losses to Michigan on the road is just the push him and his team needs to face the Beavers once again. For Laya, "being in the moment" is what he credits for being able to keep his head in the game, despite being hit by a pitch in the seventh inning.
"It means a lot," Laya said. "We've been working hard in the fall and the winter for these type of games and it's trusting the process and that's what we did today.
Laya is one of the two fresh faces for the Ducks to make it on Baseball America's Top 10 prospects for the 2028 MLB Draft at No. 10, with freshman catcher Brayden Jaska clocking in at No. 7 respectively.
Oregon vs. Oregon State
The Ducks are 0-1 against the Oregon State Beavers so far this season heading into their inaugural matchup at the Hops Ballpark in Hillsboro, Oregon, for the Northwest Elite Baseball Classic, but a series win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers feels like the perfect ammunition in the clubhouse for the Ducks to enter their second in-state rivalry meeting.
A lot of hype with a lot of season left, as the Ducks gear up for their second meeting with the Beavers on Tuesday at 6 p.m. PT.
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A reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI, Ally Osborne is a born and raised Oregonian. She graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace. Osborne continued her career in Bend, Oregon as a broadcast reporter in 2021 for Central Oregon Daily News while writing for Oregon Ducks on SI. Since then, Osborne is entering her third season reporting for the publication and is frequently the on-site reporter for home games at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. She is currently the host of lifestyle shows "Everyday Northwest" and "Tower Talk Live" for KOIN 6 News in Portland, Oregon. Osborne also works as a sports reporter for KOIN 6's "Game On" sports department. In her free time, Osborne is an avid graphic designer, making art commissions for athletes across her home state. Osborne's designs have even become tattoos for a few Duck athletes.