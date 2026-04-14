Oregon Ducks Baseball Freshman Shatters Program Record

The Oregon Ducks baseball team is coming off a series win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and one freshman made program history in the series finale on Sunday.

Amongst a scuffle at the top of the seventh inning, coach Mark Wasikowski sees a flurry of fight and talent in a young team that's worked to find a flow with a few stand-out stars stepping to the forefront.

Teammates congratulate Oregon pitcher Will Sanford, center, after he got the Ducks out of the second inning against Indiana at PK Park in Eugene March 13, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mark Wasikowski Gets Real on Team Status Post Nebraska Victory

“I think guys were playing hard, and when they are playing hard, and guy lands on top another, and guy does, I don’t think guys traditionally like it when they’re laying on top of each other on a baseball field, and they want to get them off of them, and so there could be a little pushing and shoving, and get off me kind of stuff. It sounded like that’s what it was, all good competitive stuff. I thought it was great," Wasikowski said postgame.

Angel Laya Soars With Two Homers

One of the shining stars of the Ducks' squad that's had a nice pop over the past few series is freshman outfielder Angel Laya. In the Ducks' previous win over the Cornhuskers, Laya slammed two balls over the fence, adding a total of three runs for the Ducks.

After those two homers, Laya became the new program leader for freshmen home runs in a single season (11 with the conclusion of the Nebraska series). With roughly 20 games left in the season, Laya has a chance to shatter the previous record.

Oregon’s Angel Laya watches his home run go over the fence during the second inning against Nebraska at PK Park in Eugene April 12, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Pretty amazing, right? The kid’s a pretty spectacular talent. Between him and Jaksa, those two freshmen have been really spectacular," Wasikowski said postgame.

"It feels good," Laya said when asked about the accomplishment postgame. "It wasn't a goal of mine at all; I came into the season just trying to help the team win and make it to Omaha."

Angel Laya's Mentality Keeps Him Grounded Amidst Program Records

For Laya, that also means having a crucial series win after some hard losses to Michigan on the road is just the push him and his team needs to face the Beavers once again. For Laya, "being in the moment" is what he credits for being able to keep his head in the game, despite being hit by a pitch in the seventh inning.

Oregon’s Angel Laya, left, celebrates his second home run of the game with Burke-Lee Mabeus during the game against Nebraska at PK Park in Eugene April 12, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It means a lot," Laya said. "We've been working hard in the fall and the winter for these type of games and it's trusting the process and that's what we did today.

Laya is one of the two fresh faces for the Ducks to make it on Baseball America's Top 10 prospects for the 2028 MLB Draft at No. 10, with freshman catcher Brayden Jaska clocking in at No. 7 respectively.

Oregon vs. Oregon State

The Ducks are 0-1 against the Oregon State Beavers so far this season heading into their inaugural matchup at the Hops Ballpark in Hillsboro, Oregon, for the Northwest Elite Baseball Classic, but a series win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers feels like the perfect ammunition in the clubhouse for the Ducks to enter their second in-state rivalry meeting.

A lot of hype with a lot of season left, as the Ducks gear up for their second meeting with the Beavers on Tuesday at 6 p.m. PT.

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