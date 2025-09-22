3 Areas Oregon State Football Can Improve Going Forward
The Oregon State Beavers fell to the Ducks in week four at Autzen Stadium 41-7. In a game where it was relatively close in the first quarter, the Beavs ran out of gas in the second half and the floodgates opened. Here is where Oregon State can improve going forward.
The Offense must get things going early.
Maalik Murphy only completed five passes for 63 yards in the loss to Oregon. The Beavers had some small success running the ball, with Salahadin Allah and Cornell Hatcher Jr each averaging over three yards per carry and running back Anthony Hankerson finding the end zone.
Oregon’s secondary put the clamps on the Beavers' receivers for most of the afternoon, with only four Oregon State wide receivers recording a reception, and none going for more than 30 yards receiving. The Beaver offensive line played perhaps their best game of the season as a unit, allowing no sacks.
The Defense Has To Figure Out How To Contain The Run
The Beavers' defense has had trouble stopping the run all season, and the Ducks' game was no exception. Seven different rushers for Oregon averaged more than five yards per carry. The Beavers had trouble containing Ducks quarterback Dante Moore. Moore was able to scramble seven times for 53 yards. The Beavers' defensive line was not able to get consistent pressure and were only able to record one sack on the afternoon.
The Beavers have had difficulty containing running backs all season, allowing 280 rushing yards to Oregon, 122 rushing yards to Cal, 197 rushing yards to Fresno State, and 133 rushing yards to Texas Tech.
The Secondary Must Perform Better
The Oregon State secondary has been shaky throughout the first four games of their 0-4 start. At Autzen Stadium, the Beavs allowed 305 yards through the air. Eight different Ducks recorded receptions, with four of the Ducks' touchdowns coming through the air from Dante Moore to a receiver.
For the most part, the Beavs were able to keep highly touted wide receiver Dakorien Moore somewhat limited, allowing just 63 yards to the freshman. Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq, who has been given a first round draft grade by multiple NFL Draft pundits, was held to just 60 yards on four catches.