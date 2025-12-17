Oregon State Officially Announces Football GM Eron Hodges

In the age of the transfer portal, college recruiting has begun to resemble free agency.

In response, some of the nation’s most competitive football programs are taking a page out of pro football’s playbook: hiring a General Manager to oversee personnel decisions. Now, JaMarcus Shephard is bringing that approach to Corvallis.

Today, Oregon State officially announced a valuable addition to Shephard’s first football staff: General Manager Eron Hodges. The school’s press release confirmed a report that broke just days after Shephard’s hire.

"Eron Hodges has been involved with some of the most elite coaches in college football and around elite players all throughout the country," Shephard said in the university press release. "He has played a pivotal role in assuring the programs that he has worked at have had success, let alone building great relationships with not only the players, but their families and everyone who touched those young men as they were making decisions to attend those universities. It is a pleasure to have him at Oregon State University and we will build those same relationships here."

Before inking a contract with Oregon State, Hodges was an Associate Director of Player Personnel at Alabama. Connections have been a running theme throughout JaMarcus Shephard's staff, and Hodges is no exception: his boss at Alabama, Courtney Morgan, was Shephard mentor Kalen DeBoer's first hire in Tuscaloosa.

"I'm excited to be here," Hodges offered in the university press release. "This program is a hidden gem in college football, and I'm ecstatic to roll up my sleeves with Coach Shephard and this elite staff and dig until we unearth all the gems within this team to build a program that our former players, alumni, fans and administration will be proud of once again."

Before joining the Crimson Tide, Hodges gained extensive power-conference experience in the personnel departments at Ohio State (2015-17), Purdue (2017-19), Texas Tech (2020), Louisville (2021), and TCU (2022-23).