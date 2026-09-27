Oregon State Grinds UTEP 33-7 for Second Straight Win

For the first time since November 1st of 2025, the Beavers have a win streak.



On a night where the opposing defense focused its full attention on true freshman playmaker Jesse Legree - who still managed 2 touchdown catches despite contested coverage - Oregon State's ground game and defense dominated in a 33-7 victory over the UTEP Miners.



The full box score can be found at this link, and our game recap can be read below.

Oregon State's opening drive was defined by clutch performances on third down. Facing a 3rd and 7 from UTEP's 43 yard line, record-breaking quarterback Braden Atkinson stepped up to avoid pressure, scanned the Miners' defense, and fired a missile between the hashmarks to Texas transfer wideout Aaron Butler. Their 19 yard completion moved the sticks, and brought the orange & black close to the red zone. Three snaps later, starting tailback AJ Newberry burst off tackle towards the left sideline pylons for a 12 yard rushing touchdown.



Conversely, UTEP's first offensive play from scrimmage was marred by a holding penalty, which was soon followed by a devastating tackle for loss by Oregon State nose tackle Tevita Pome'e. In the blink of an eye, the Miners faced an almost-impossible 3rd and 25. After a short gain up the middle by UTEP runner Tavorus Jones, the home team punted away.

Oregon State's next drive flashed potential - as Atkinson began the possession with three consecutive first down completions - but stalled out at the edge of UTEP's red zone. After Caleb Ojeda drilled a 37 yard field goal, the orange & black led 10-0 midway through the first quarter.



A second UTEP three-and-out gave the Beavers another crack at the end zone. In 7 plays, Oregon State marched 75 yards, highlighted by two Jesse Legree catches. Near midfield, Atkinson found the reigning Pac-12 Conference Freshman of the Week covered by only one UTEP defender - a rare sight this evening - to move the sticks. Later, the drive capped with Legree breaking free in the right corner of the end zone for a 14 yard touchdown catch.

After one quarter of action, Oregon State led 17-0.



UTEP caught a break early in the second quarter, as Oregon State's sophomore gunslinger missed Aeryn "Bubba" Hampton on a deep throw up the left sideline, intercepted by Miners' corner Kaleb Miles. Trapped in no mans land by the Beavers' defense, the home team went for it on 4th and 8 from Oregon State's 37, and ferocious pressure doomed UTEP passer E.J Colson Jr's throw to wide receiver Carver Cheeks.



Trying a 4th down conversion attempt of their own, the Beavers dialed up a deep ball for their freshman phenom Legree, but Atkinson's pass sailed incomplete.

Later in the quarter, Oregon State flexed physicality on another scoring drive. With the clock near 5 minutes remaining in the half, facing a 2nd and 10 from their own 18 yard line, the Beavers' schemed up an inside zone run out of the pistol formation for their Vanderbilt transfer back Newberry. Several impressive blocks helped the runner explode 35 yards downfield, lunging the line of scrimmage into UTEP territory once again. After a Teko Shoats false start stalled momentum, the Beavers would settle for another Ojeda field goal. Following his 35 yard kick, JaMarcus Shephard's team led 20-0.



That score held at the quarter's end after a well-timed blitz delivered Gyriece Goodman into the backfield. After the senior linebacker tossed UTEP's quarterback Colson to the turf with no timeouts remaining, the Beavers' carried a shutout into the locker room.

At halftime, Braden Atkinson had 185 passing yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception on 15/23 attempts (65%). Utah Tech transfer tight end Eric Olsen paced Oregon State's receivers with 71 yards on 4 catches, including a 40 yard burst. Running back AJ Newberry put up his best half of the season, with 7 carries for 86 rushing yards and 1 touchdown. Defensively, the Beavers combined for 5 sacks, and 10 different defenders made tackles.



UTEP shattered the shutout on their first drive of the second half, cruising 75 yards in 9 plays. The finishing touch was a 6 yard pass from Colson Jr. to his standout receiver Cheeks. The Beavers quickly answered with a 75 yard surge of their own - this one taking 8 plays - resulting in a 19 yard strike to Legree for the freshman's second score of the night.

The young playmaker added another exciting chapter to his special college football career with a 46 yard highlight reel catch-and-run on Oregon State's next possession. When the third quarter expired, the Beavers were in UTEP territory, threatening to pad their lead.



On the first snap of the fourth quarter, the Beavers erased any doubts around the final result. On 3rd and 7 from the Miners' 18 yard line, Atkinson faked a handoff, sprinted to a half-boot, then stepped up and rifled up the middle to true freshman wide receiver Jameson Powell. The touchdown catch marked Powell's first ever college reception, and his first score. Following a failed two-point try, Oregon State held a commanding 33-7 advantage with 14:56 remaining in the ballgame.

The comeback bid ended with certainty after Oregon State corner TJ Crandall intercepted Colson Jr. in the end zone with 10:33 left.



UTEP tried to add a garbage time touchdown, but a late Pome'e sack on fourth down offered the final note of Oregon State's finest performance of the season. One snap later - a victory formation kneel by Atkinson - the clock struck zeroes.

At the game's conclusion, Atkinson finished 24/34 with 301 passing yards, 3 touchdowns, and 1 interception. Oregon State's starting tailback Newberry became the Beavers' first runner to surpass 100 rushing yards this season, as he notched 111 yards and 1 touchdown on just 11 carries. The freshman phenom Legree continued his incredible breakout campaign with 6 catches for 109 yards and 2 touchdowns.



The win launches the Beavers' first win streak since the first day of November 2025. Tonight's result also evens Oregon State's record to 2-2, after two narrow losses in season-opening games against top 25 Houston and Texas Tech.



Next week, the Beavers begin Pac-12 play at the Colorado State Rams, with kickoff scheduled for Saturday October 3rd at 3 PM PST.