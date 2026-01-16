Alabama Transfer Wide Receiver Aeryn "Bubba" Hampton Heads to Oregon State

When JaMarcus Shephard was at Alabama, he worked directly with promising Texas four star wide receiver Aeryn "Bubba" Hampton.

Now, the two will continue their connection in Corvallis. First reported by Spencer Newell of 247Sports earlier today, Hampton committed to play college football at Oregon State.

Hampton grew up in the tiny east Texas town of Daingerfield, population just above 2500, where he represented his hometown Daingerfield High School in several athletic pursuits. On the gridiron, Hampton flashed breakaway speed, the ability to burst and cut through tight spaces, plus a radar for tracking down contested catches. In the Spring, Hampton pivoted to track & field: he competed in the 100 meters, 4x100 relay, 4x200 relay, and the high jump.

Suitors clamored for the four star wide receiver, making it difficult for him to pick one school above the rest. In December 2021, he committed to Baylor. A month later, he de-committed. In February 2022, he committed to Texas. Offers from major college football programs kept piling in, and soon Hampton took an official visit to Oregon, an unofficial visit to Texas A&M, and a Junior Day appearance at Alabama. In late December 2023, he flipped from Texas to Alabama and signed to play football for the Crimson Tide. His long, arduous recruiting process was finally over; a month later he was enrolled in classes.

When Hampton signed on the dotted line, his first Alabama head coach, Nick Saban, heaped praise.

“Bubba’s kind of a dog, man,” said Saban. “He’s one of those guys that’s a great competitor and makes a lot of plays. Whatever he plays on offense, wherever he plays on the field he doesn’t come off the field very often. They [Daingerfield HS] had a very successful season this year, I know they had a disappointment in the playoffs but this guy’s a great competitor, can do a lot of things and we’re really excited about having him.”

At Alabama, Hampton struggled to find playing time: his 2024 freshman season featured just one catch in three games. Still buried on the depth chart after spring practices, frustration lingered. Early in fall camp last August, the disgruntled wide receiver left the program.

Hampton's move to Corvallis comes less than a week after Hampton visited the Valley Football Center last Friday, according to On3. He joins an Oregon State wide receiver room that includes several other newcomers, including FCS pass catchers Adonis McDaniel and Xayvion Noland, plus former Texas wideout Aaron Butler.