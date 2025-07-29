5 Oregon State Football Players Named To 2026 East-West Shrine Bowl 1000
Five members of the 2025 Oregon State football team were recognized Monday on the 2026 East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 - a list noting players that are already on the radar of scouts at the popular college all-star game. Those players were running back Anthony Hankerson, quarterback Maalik Murphy, defensive back Kobe Singleton, edge Nikko Taylor, and wide receiver Trent Walker.
Hankerson had one of the better individual rushing seasons in Oregon State history last season, rushing for 1,082 yards on 232 carries with 15 rushing touchdowns. Hankerson posted 4.7 yards per rush and is expected to once again be a critical piece of the Beavers' offense.
Murphy joins the season after a record-setting season as the starting quarterback at Duke. He totald 254 completions on 421 attempts for 2,933 yards and 26 passing touchdowns—setting a school record for most passing touchdowns in a single season.
Singleton played in four games last season before an injury kept him out for the remainder of the season. He posted five tackles with three pass breakups after spending two seasons at Liberty, preceded by a season at Southern Utah.
Taylor, a transfer from Hutchinson Community College, posted 46 tackles with 7.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, eight quarterback hurries, three pass breakups and one blocked kick in 2024.
Walker enjoyed a breakout season in 2024 with 81 receptions for 901 yards and two touchdowns. The Beaverton High School product caught at-least three passes in every game last season and is expected to the offense's primary receiver in 2025.
The East-West Shrine Bowl is a college football all-star event that will take place at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas on January 27, 2026. Oregon State open the 2025 season on August 30 against Cal in Corvallis.