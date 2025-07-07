Oregon State's Anthony Hankerson Prepared To Help Carry Beaver Offense in 2025
Oregon State running back Anthony Hankerson finished last season with 1,082 rushing yards off of 232 carries, a feat that helped cement his place in the Beaver football record books as the just the program's 19th back to have a 1,000-yard season.
But Hankerson’s biggest strength isn’t his football IQ, his physicality, or even his stat line.
It’s his respect for the game - something his family, particularly his mother Antlette, instilled in him from a young age.
“I have always told him - ‘you are a vessel on the field, you’re not just out there playing the game, you are also a minister of the game,” shared Antlette. “I tell him ‘you are out there saving someone’s soul, someone’s life, you are ministering to those young men.’”
Seeing football through that lens has created one of the most humble, dynamic and driven running backs in college football.
A guy who stood on the sideline of his spring game in full pads even though he wasn’t playing, shadowing his coach, talking through plays and taking mental reps.
A guy who dutifully played the linebacker position in high school at his coaches' request despite his overwhelming desire to run the ball.
A guy who relishes being a third-down type of back, who loves pass protection and craves contact.
“Production, leadership, effort, toughness - he’s everything you want in a football player, “ said Oregon State Offensive Coordinator Ryan Gunderson. “We’ve had really good running backs that are like that here in the past with Jacquizz Rodgers and Yvenson Bernard, guys who were short but they weren't small. And Hank is a lot like that. He’s super valuable to us and a really good voice for our offense.”
Hankerson began his collegiate career at Colorado after being heavily recruited out of St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Florida. A three-star recruit, Hankerson played in 20 games for the Buffaloes and had four touchdowns, three of which came as a true freshman.
Fun fact: he scored his first receiving touchdown against Oregon State in 2023. The Buffs lost that game 26-19 and a year later Hankerson was suiting up in orange and black.
“The foundation was already set here at Oregon State, they produce great running backs and the identity is that they run the ball and play great defense,” explained Hankerson. “So I felt like this was a great spot for me to come in and take on a big role and potentially be one of the great backs when I leave this campus.”
Last season was the warm up. This season is the main event.
The Oregon State running back room is stacked with talent and is led by new coach Ray Pickering who boasts an extensive resume that includes stops at Texas, Norfolk State and Buffalo. Hankerson believes with Pickering’s help, the running back room is set to do big things this year.
“He played the game, he’s very smart,” said Hankerson of his new position coach. “His biggest phrase is - limit the game to technique and effort. Just teaching us how to take care of our bodies and how to see the field and how to break it down so that I don’t have to overthink between each snap. It becomes less cluttered in my brain and I can just go out there and play fast.”
Pickering coached Buffalo standout Al-Jay Henderson, who finished second in the MAC in rushing (82.9 per game) last season and notched 1,078 yards on the year - just four yards behind Hankerson.
“When we come into the meeting room before fall camp, what I like to do, and I’ve done this at every stop - I’m going to print out the running back records, team, country, whatever and I’m going to let them see what it is,” explained Pickering. “Then we are going to talk about a plan for how to attain it.”
Just call him a man with a plan. His method of using human fascination and fixation to the running back’s room advantage is perfectly in-step with the current state of college football.
“The game itself didn’t change too much despite a lot of stuff around it changing,” admitted Hankerson. “Football is football and Coach Pick helps us remember that we can only control what we can control so it becomes about what can I do to find success without having to do too much.”
Pickering has even integrated Hankerson’s psychology major into the process, teaching him to read opposing defenses' mannerisms, looking for their textbook tells.
“Intentions or demeanor or body language - you can connect it all back to psychology because you know how people are going to react and you know how they are going to respond,” clarified Pickering.
It’s mental skills like that combined with Hankerson’s sheer athleticism that help him execute plays like the 83-yard touchdown run against Boise State last November.
“I knew he was going to get the hard yards, I knew he was going to be a tough runner but I didn’t know he had the long speed to score an almost 90-yarder and run away from DB’s,” chuckled Gunderson as he remembered that explosive play.
For Pickering, it was Hankerson’s physicality that made the first impression.
“When you look at him you might think he’s a shorter back, but if you look at his film, he is stepping on a lot of defenders - I’m talking about cleats on their facemask, walking over them,” exclaimed Pickering. “That was the first clip that I saw when I got here. I said “good gracious!”
Just don’t ask Pickering or Hankerson to compare his game to anyone else - his football DNA is unique. Pickering encourages his players to pick up pieces from other’s film, like Bijan Robinson, for their own game while staying true to their skillset. But Hankerson admitted he loves watching Alvin Kamara, from his tempo to his patience to his success catching the ball out of the backfield.
Inspiration for Hankerson’s 27 catches for 151 receiving yards last season, including a career-high six passes against in-state rival Oregon? Perhaps. His versatility is definitely an asset but hard-fought rushing yards will always have his heart, a skill that is finally getting the attention and respect it deserves.
“Guys like Ashton Jeanty and other guys in the league brought that shine back on to the running backs,” said Hankerson. “I feel like we were in the darkness for a couple of years, moving in the shadows and those running backs did a great job of bringing that light back to us. Running the ball is an important part of the game, it’s how you control it. If you can run the ball, you can win the game.”
The Beavers will be looking for as many wins as possible this season, especially one against the Ducks in Eugene.
“I’m looking forward to facing Oregon again,” admitted Hankerson. “I’ve been in the Pac-12 for a couple of years now and I’ve never beat them. I feel like it’s about that time. Coming here and falling into that rivalry, I feel like I've always been a part of it because I’ve always wanted to beat them. Being 0-4 against them - I get another shot.”
Antlette will of course be in attendance, cheering him on.
Hankerson has come a long way from the two-year old boy who fell asleep each night wearing the Miami Dolphins helmet his mother bought for him at Toys R Us. But just as the ball never lies, students of the game never stop learning. And Hankerson and those around him who believe in his ability won’t stop until the whole world knows his name.
“If you look at the list of running backs that are coming back, I don't think there’s a guy that carries what he carries, that has what he has on his plate or is as meaningful to a program than Anthony Hankerson,” emphasized Pickering. “We want the rest of the world to know about him because he’s the man.”