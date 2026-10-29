5 Oregon State Football Players (Not Named Jesse Legree) to Watch Against Fresno State

The Beavers face a challenge this Saturday night, coming off a bye week, heading down to the Valley to take on the Bulldogs. Against a fairly well-rounded team in a tough environment, Shephard's squad will need to flash their depth.

Cornell Hatcher - Running Back

Oct 3, 2026; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Cornell Hatcher Jr. (3) runs for a touchdown past Colorado State Rams safety Tre'Shawn Moore (15) and linebacker Jaylen King (27) in the second half at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Rydland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon State's ground game excelled in their most recent contest against the Cougars, racking up a total of 208 yards. After WSU scored a late touchdown to cut the lead to just ten, sophomore Cornell Hatcher was electric on the last OSU drive to help the Beavers ice it. After a failed Wazzu onside kick, Hatcher took three consecutive carries for 48 yards and a touchdown, putting his side up 18 with a minute left.

AJ Newberry - Running Back

Oregon State’s AJ Newberry scores a touchdown during a football game against UTEP on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, at the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It was a special performance from the sophomore halfback a couple of weeks ago. Not only did Newberry hit 100+ yards on the ground for the second time this season, he also led the Beavers in total receiving yards. The Vanderbilt transfer showed that "home run-hitting" ability Mitch Dahlen alluded to in preseason by taking a screen pass 88 yards to the house late in the first half. Coming into a big game on the road this Saturday, Oregon State will need another productive game from their running backs.

Aaron Butler - Wide Receiver

Oregon State's Aaron Butler jumps for the ball during an NCAA football game at Reser Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, in Corvallis, Oregon | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With all the attention that superstar Jesse Legree will be getting from the Fresno State secondary, the Beavers will need to establish another wide receiving threat. Averaging nearly 15 yards per catch on the year, Texas transfer Aaron Butler was held to just one reception against Washington State. The more that Butler gets open, the easier it will be for OSU to maintain offensive consistency throughout this game.

Isaiah Houi - Cornerback

Oct 3, 2026; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams running back Durell Robinson (11) is tackled by Oregon State Beavers defensive back Blake Thompson (28), defensive back Sailasa Vadrawale III (8) and defensive back Isaiah Houi (22) in the second half at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Rydland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The FCS transfer has played well for the Beavers this season. Amidst some concerns about depth at corner, Houi has really stepped up and made a lot of plays. He was all over the field last game against Washington State, leading the team with 13 solo tackles and also making two pass deflections.

Takari Hickle - Edge Defender

Oct 3, 2026; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Oregon State Beavers defensive end Takari Hickle (44) pressures Colorado State Rams quarterback K'saan Farrar (2) in the second half at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Rydland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Earlier in the week, Mike Macintyre talked about the skill set of the standout defensive end. Not only is he explosive in getting to the quarterback, but Hickle has also been excellent plugging up the run gaps as well, greatly contributing to Oregon State's strength in this area. If the Beavers can contain Fresno's halfbacks in this one, that means they should have a much easier time keying in on their numerous receiving weapons.