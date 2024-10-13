Beavers Ambushed by Wolfpack, 42-37
After receiving the opening kickoff, the Beavers started the scoring with an 8 play, 75 yard drive. Precise passes from QB Gevani McCoy found TE Jermaine Terry for a first down and Jeremiah Noga for 9 yards. Later on the drive, RB Anthony Hankerson charged 28 yards down the sideline. At the goal-line, the Beavers subbed in Jake Reichle, who plunged ahead for the game’s first touchdown.
The Wolfpack responded with a 6 play, 75 yard drive, entirely on the ground. The highlight was a 33 yard touchdown by RB Savion Red, who found a crease behind his left guard and raced to the end zone. Red would score three more times - notching 4 TDs and 142 yards on 20 carries.
The following Oregon State drive featured several pivotal plays, On first and goal, Beavers tailback Anthony Hankerson showed off his penchant for violence with three broken tackles and a thundering spin into the end zone, but his touchdown was wiped out by a holding penalty on TE Bryce Caufield. On 4th and goal, the Beavers went for it all, and came up broke. McCoy fitted a short pass into the end zone, aiming for Caufield, but the pass was tipped and eventually intercepted by Nevada DB Tori Daffin.
Nevada converted the pick into points with a 13 play, 78 yard touchdown drive. Five yards from the goal-line, Red lined up in a wildcat formation and charged across the right hash for a Nevada lead, 14-7.
Needing an answer, an Everett Hayes field goal drew the Beavers within four, 14-10 Nevada.
At the two minute warning, runs by Red, QB Brendon Lewis, and RB Patrick Garwo III drove the football into Beavers territory. Then Oregon State’s defense tightened. A perfectly-timed run blitz and diving tackle by LB Nikko Taylor moved the ball six yards backwards. On 2nd and 16, tight coverage by CB Andre Jordan Jr denied a Lewis pass to WR Cortez Braham down the left sideline. On 3rd and long, a Beavers blitz forced an early & incomplete pass. On 4th and 16, Nevada went deep into the playbook with a fake field goal, but Melvin Jordan IV wasn’t fooled. After receiving a pitch from behind the back of his holder, Nevada kicker Matthew Killam was swiftly met by the Beavers linebacker.
Bolstered by the fourth down stop, the Beavers offense ended the half with acclaim. In six plays, Oregon State seized the lead, thanks to a leaping grab down the right sideline from Jeremiah Noga, and an 18 yard touchdown run by Hankerson. After surrendering the lead, Nevada ran out the clock. The Beavs went into halftime up 17-14.
After tight coverage from CB Sailasa Vadrawale III on third down denied a Nevada drive,. The following Oregon State drive took 6 plays and soared 67 yards down the field. On 3rd and 10 in the red zone, McCoy found WR Trent Walker on a slant route for fresh chains. The following play was a signature moment for Hankerson: sandwiched by two defenders at the three yard-line, the Beavers tailback effortlessly spun free, and trotted into the end zone for his second touchdown of the day, 24-14 Beavers.
Backed against the wall, Nevada trusted their phenomenal running game. A 9 play 75 yard drive featured 7 runs, including Savion Red’s herculean effort carrying tacklers into the end zone to claw the home team within 3.
Back-to-back penalties by Nevada defensive backs assisted Oregon State’s next drive, but on 3rd & long Wolfpack CB Michael Coats Jr stepped in front of a throw intended for Walker, securing Nevada’s second interception of the night.
Red’s electric running continued to shock the Beavers defense, kicking off the next Nevada drive with a 28 yard carry. On 3rd and 2 from the 6 yard line, with 13:37 remaining in the final quarter, Red swept past his left tackle and darted to the end zone for his fourth touchdown. For good measure, the run marked Nevada’s second lead of the night, 28-24.
On 2nd and long from his own 47 yard line, McCoy faced pressure by a Nevada blitz, and aimed a pass across the left hash to Jeremiah Noga, but Nevada DB Kitan Crawford stepped in front and took it home, 35-24 Nevada with 10:43 remaining.
Down a two-possession deficit, the Beavs responded quickly. In 3:44 the offense marched 75 yards in 11 plays, capped off by Hankerson’s third touchdown run of the night. Down five, the Beavers went for two, but McCoy’s lob down the middle for Walker was batted away by Coats Jr. 35-30 Nevada with 6:59 left.
Before Nevada could answer, Oregon State successfully completed an onside kick, recovered by DB Mason White just shy of midfield. Then Nevada silenced a pair of Hankerson runs, and DE Christopher Ross sacked McCoy, forcing a Beavers punt.
Nevada delivered a back-breaking blow on their next drive, as Lewis kept it himself and ran 67 yards to the end zone, 42-30 Nevada with 3:58 remaining.
Trent Walker notched a touchdown catch with 1:57 left, slashing the deficit to 42-37.
Nevada recovered an onside kick, and attempted to run out the clock, but Oregon State head coach Trent Bray wisely used his timeouts. The Beaver defense got several key stops, and forced a Nevada punt with :59 remaining.
As time expired, Gevani McCoy heaved a Hail Mary prayer to the end zone, but Coates Jr caught his second pick of the night, and McCoy's fourth.
The Beavers move to 4-2 on the season. They will return home and host UNLV next Saturday.