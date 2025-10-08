Best Bets - Oregon State vs. Wake Forest - Spread, Over/Under, Props
Oregon State Beavers host an ACC foe this week, searching for their first win over team from the conference since 2007. After an 0-6 start, a win of any type would go a long way for this Beavers program. They'll have a chance against a familiar foe: Jake Dickert is now the Wake Forest head coach after several years leading the Washington State Cougars.
For those looking to place a bet on the game, they can do so in a variety of ways, depending on the state. See below for the game's lines, interesting prop bets, and favored outcomes from FanDuel.
Spread: Wake Forest -2.5 (-120), Oregon State +2.5 (-102) Point Total: O/U 51.5 (O:-110, U:-110) Moneyline: Wake Forest (-146), Oregon State (+122)
Oregon State Total Points: Over 24.5 (-106), Under 24.5 (-125)
Wake Forest Total Points: Over 27.5 (-106), Under 27.5 (-125)
To Score Every Quarter: Wake Forest - Yes (+176), Wake Forest - No (-230), Oregon State - Yes (+235), Oregon State - No (-320)
First Half Winner: Wake Forest (-132), Oregon State (+108)
First Half Spread: Wake Forst -1.5 (-102), Oregon State +1.5 (-120)
Parlays:
Wake Forest to Win & Over 52.5 Points (+240), Wake Forest to Win & Under 52.5 Points (+210), Oregon State to Win & Over 52.5 Points (+340), Oregon State to Win & Under 52.5 Points (+280)
Wake Forest -2.5 & Over 52.5 Points (+260), Wake Forest -2.5 & Under 52.5 Points (+220), Oregon State +2.5 & Over 52.5 Points (+300), Oregon State +2.5 & Under 52.5 Points (+250)
Team to Score 50+ Points: Wake Forest (+2200)
