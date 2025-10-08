Oregon State Beavers On SI

Best Bets - Oregon State vs. Wake Forest - Spread, Over/Under, Props

Oregon State's Trent Walker runs after the catch during an NCAA football game against California at Reser Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Corvallis, Ore.
Oregon State's Trent Walker runs after the catch during an NCAA football game against California at Reser Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Corvallis, Ore.
Oregon State Beavers host an ACC foe this week, searching for their first win over team from the conference since 2007. After an 0-6 start, a win of any type would go a long way for this Beavers program. They'll have a chance against a familiar foe: Jake Dickert is now the Wake Forest head coach after several years leading the Washington State Cougars.

For those looking to place a bet on the game, they can do so in a variety of ways, depending on the state. See below for the game's lines, interesting prop bets, and favored outcomes from FanDuel.

Spread: Wake Forest -2.5 (-120), Oregon State +2.5 (-102) Point Total: O/U 51.5 (O:-110, U:-110) Moneyline: Wake Forest (-146), Oregon State (+122)

Oregon State Total Points: Over 24.5 (-106), Under 24.5 (-125)

Wake Forest Total Points: Over 27.5 (-106), Under 27.5 (-125)

To Score Every Quarter: Wake Forest - Yes (+176), Wake Forest - No (-230), Oregon State - Yes (+235), Oregon State - No (-320)

First Half Winner: Wake Forest (-132), Oregon State (+108)

First Half Spread: Wake Forst -1.5 (-102), Oregon State +1.5 (-120)

Parlays:

Wake Forest to Win & Over 52.5 Points (+240), Wake Forest to Win & Under 52.5 Points (+210), Oregon State to Win & Over 52.5 Points (+340), Oregon State to Win & Under 52.5 Points (+280)

Wake Forest -2.5 & Over 52.5 Points (+260), Wake Forest -2.5 & Under 52.5 Points (+220), Oregon State +2.5 & Over 52.5 Points (+300), Oregon State +2.5 & Under 52.5 Points (+250)

Team to Score 50+ Points: Wake Forest (+2200)

