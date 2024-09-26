Oregon State Beavers On SI

College Football Games To Watch During Oregon State's Bye Week

Joe Londergan

Sep 21, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State cheerleaders perform during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State cheerleaders perform during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon State Beavers' football team will be idle the weekend of September 28 after a 3-1 start to the season. Even though the Beavers won't play a game, several of the opponents remaining on their schedule are active. Here's how you can watch those games on Saturday and what you can expect to see.

Washington State Cougars @ Boise State Broncos - 7 PM PT on FS1

Boise State made their way to #25 in the AP Poll this week after a 2-1 start. Running back Ashton Jeanty is second in the nation in rushing yards with 586 through three games. The 4-0 Washington State Cougars hope to slow him down, and continue to rack up points on the offensive end after averaging 46.2 points per game so far this year. WSU come to Corvallis November 23 and the Broncos host the Beavers on November 29.

Fresno State Bulldogs @ UNLV Rebels - 12:30 PM PT on FS1

UNLV has had one of the strangest starts to a season in modern college football history. While they are 3-0 and up to #23 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, their starting quarterback Matthew Sluka essentially quit the team this week over an unfulfilled NIL agreement. On top of that, they host a good Fresno State team whose only loss so far is at Michigan. UNLV make the trip to Reser Stadium on October 19. Fresno State aren't part of the Beavers' schedule this year, but are part of the group of seven Mountain West schools that will join the league in 2026.

Air Force Falcons @ Wyoming Cowboys - 7 PM PT on CBS Sports Network

These two Mountain West schools are off to disappointing starts to the year with Air Force at 1-2 and Wyoming at 0-4. Both the Falcons and the Cowboys are bottom of the conference in scoring offense and total offense. The Falcons are searching for their first win over an FBS team this season. Air Force host Oregon State on November 16.

Also...Ohio State Buckeyes @ Michigan State Spartans - 4:30 PM PT on Peacock

It's probably fair to say that at least some Oregon State fans have a morbid curiosity about Jonathan Smith's first season at Michigan State, along with the high number of former Beaver players on the Spartans' roster. Michigan State are 3-1 to start the season after a four-point loss to Boston College last week. Now, the Spartans host the #3 team in the country with Ryan Day's Ohio State Buckeyes.

More Reading Material From On SI

Oregon State Football Announces 2027-2028 Series With BYU

State of the Beavs: OSU is 3-1 at the Break + Pac-12 Realignment Madness

3 Things We Learned From Oregon State's Win Over Purdue in Week 4

Published |Modified
Joe Londergan

JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Football