College Football Games To Watch During Oregon State's Bye Week
The Oregon State Beavers' football team will be idle the weekend of September 28 after a 3-1 start to the season. Even though the Beavers won't play a game, several of the opponents remaining on their schedule are active. Here's how you can watch those games on Saturday and what you can expect to see.
Washington State Cougars @ Boise State Broncos - 7 PM PT on FS1
Boise State made their way to #25 in the AP Poll this week after a 2-1 start. Running back Ashton Jeanty is second in the nation in rushing yards with 586 through three games. The 4-0 Washington State Cougars hope to slow him down, and continue to rack up points on the offensive end after averaging 46.2 points per game so far this year. WSU come to Corvallis November 23 and the Broncos host the Beavers on November 29.
Fresno State Bulldogs @ UNLV Rebels - 12:30 PM PT on FS1
UNLV has had one of the strangest starts to a season in modern college football history. While they are 3-0 and up to #23 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, their starting quarterback Matthew Sluka essentially quit the team this week over an unfulfilled NIL agreement. On top of that, they host a good Fresno State team whose only loss so far is at Michigan. UNLV make the trip to Reser Stadium on October 19. Fresno State aren't part of the Beavers' schedule this year, but are part of the group of seven Mountain West schools that will join the league in 2026.
Air Force Falcons @ Wyoming Cowboys - 7 PM PT on CBS Sports Network
These two Mountain West schools are off to disappointing starts to the year with Air Force at 1-2 and Wyoming at 0-4. Both the Falcons and the Cowboys are bottom of the conference in scoring offense and total offense. The Falcons are searching for their first win over an FBS team this season. Air Force host Oregon State on November 16.
Also...Ohio State Buckeyes @ Michigan State Spartans - 4:30 PM PT on Peacock
It's probably fair to say that at least some Oregon State fans have a morbid curiosity about Jonathan Smith's first season at Michigan State, along with the high number of former Beaver players on the Spartans' roster. Michigan State are 3-1 to start the season after a four-point loss to Boston College last week. Now, the Spartans host the #3 team in the country with Ryan Day's Ohio State Buckeyes.
