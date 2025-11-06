Dual-Threat Hunter Watson Eyes Bounce-Back Opportunity at Oregon State Despite Uncertain Health Status
Height: 6’3
Weight: 210
Class: Redshirt Senior
Hometown: Celina, TX
High School: Celina HS
Previous School: Arkansas-Monticello / Iowa Western CC
STATS
- Career (Sam Houston): 279/463 (60%), 2,919 yards, 17 TDs, 12 INTs | 923 rushing yards, 11 TDs
- 2025: 104/182 (57%), 1,108 yards, 5 TDs 4 INTs | 276 yards rushing, 2 TDs
AT A GLANCE
Hunter Watson began his college football career at the Division II level, playing in six total games across the 2021 and 2022 seasons for Arkansas-Monticello. The Texas native then transferred to Iowa Western CC, where he led the Reivers to an NJCAA National Title and earned NJCAA All-American honors.
Following his successful junior college stint, Watson immediately went on to start 12 games for then–head coach K.C. Keeler's Bearkats, helping engineer a remarkable turnaround—from a 3-9 record the previous season to a 10-3 mark. In 2024, Watson completed 62% of his passes for 1,811 yards and 12 touchdowns to just two interceptions. He also made a significant impact on the ground, carrying the ball 168 times for 697 yards and nine more touchdowns—ranking second in rushing among Conference USA quarterbacks.
After that breakout season, K.C. Keeler took the head coaching job at Temple, prompting quite the exodus of key personnel. In his place came former Wisconsin offensive coordinator Phil Longo. Up to this point in the season, however, the Bearkats have yet to record a win. Sam Houston has regressed dramatically from last year, and while they lost to Jacksonville State by just two points, every other defeat has been by 17 or more.
Unfortunately, Watson has taken a step back as well, currently completing 57% of his passes for 1,108 yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions. The drop-off is most noticeable in the run game, where he’s rushed for only 276 yards and two scores, though he still ranks as the team’s second-leading rusher (just 11 yards behind the leader).
During last weekend’s loss to Louisiana Tech, Watson suffered a knee injury and underwent an MRI, which fortunately came back negative. According to Coach Longo, he is considered “day-to-day.” That leaves the door open for redshirt freshman Mabrey Mettauer, who could see significant time, or even get the start at Oregon State. Mettauer has played sparingly this season, completing 63% of his passes for 250 yards and an even touchdown-to-interception ratio (2 TDs, 2 INTs).
TOP TRAIT: TRUE DUAL-THREAT
AS A PASSER
Through the air, Watson has proven to be effective in multiple ways. He can deliver passes quickly in both the short and intermediate ranges, whether from a clean pocket or on the move. He’s especially efficient on plays designed to move the pocket and cut the field in half, like play-action bootlegs or sprint-out concepts, as seen at the :14 mark in the video linked below.
Watson has also shown the ability to win against man coverage, putting his receivers in ideal positions to make plays. That’s on full display at the 1:57 and 2:58 marks below, where he drops in two perfectly placed back-shoulder throws against tight one-on-one coverage for touchdowns.
AS A RUNNER
After last season, Watson has clearly proven himself as a legitimate rushing threat, finishing second among Conference USA quarterbacks in rushing yards. Much like in the passing game, he can be dangerous in multiple ways as a runner—whether on designed QB runs or by way of improvisation when scrambling.
One aspect that stands out most on film is his toughness. Watson is frequently used as a ball carrier in short-yardage situations, whether it’s to move the chains or punch it into the end zone in goal-line scenarios. He shows no hesitation lowering his shoulder or dragging multiple defenders for extra yards. Check out the 4:43 mark in the video below, where he converts a crucial 4th down and finishes the run by falling forward after finishing through four Liberty defenders.