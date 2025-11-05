Pro Beavs: Brandin Cooks' Role Could Grow After Saints Trade
The Oregon State Beavers are gearing up for their matchup against winless Sam Houston at Reser Stadium.
Outside Corvallis, Oregon State fans turned their attention to the NFL to watch Week 9 of the NFL season to watch former Oregon State players on display. Here is how some prominent former Beavs fared in Week 9.
Luke Musgrave
Musgrave had his most impressive game of the season in the Packers loss to the Panthers. Green Bay starting tight end Tucker Kraft left the game with a knee injury and is now confirmed to have torn his ACL. With Kraft out for the year, Musgrave is in line for a boost in receptions and targets.
Musgrave had three receptions on three targets for 34 yards. He also played on 46 percent of Green Bay's offensive snaps. Musgrave should be able to showcase his skills on a more consistent basis with Kraft out.
Brandin Cooks
The former Oregon State wide receiver logged two receptions on three targets in the Saints loss to the Rams. While it was another relatively quiet day for Cooks who only saw 16 receiving yards, Cooks would receive a boost shortly after. The Saints dealt wide receiver Rashid Shaheed to the Seattle Seahawks just prior to the trade deadline. Shaheed had 9, 12, and 9 targets in his last three games, his departure should open up a great opportunity for Cooks to get more involved in the New Orleans offense.
Jordan Poyer
The former Oregon State fan-favorite was in action for the Buffalo Bills against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9. Poyer, who had begun to see more and more playing time since being activated off the practice squad, made the most of his time on the field for Buffalo by breaking up a pass to Travis Kelce in the end zone by hitting him square in the chest. Poyer figures to be a key cog in the Buffalo defense going forward, and it may be for more reasons then just his veteran leadership.
Johnny Hekker
Hekker saw action five times in the Titans loss to the Los Angeles Chargers over the weekend. Hekker didn't have his best outing of the year with a 37.4-yard average on five punts. Hekker downed two of his five punts inside the Chargers 20 yard line. Hekker now is tied for second in total punts with 45, but ranks tied for 25th for punting average.
Nahshon Wright
A week after recording a season high of nine tackles, Wright was back in action for the Chicago Bears as they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals. Wright contributed four tackles. Wright has one interception and one fumble recovery for Chicago this season.