Former Oregon State Beavers Wrap 2025 NFL Regular Season
The final week of the NFL regular season has wrapped up and with it, some former Oregon State Beavers have finished their seasons with their respective teams while others will look forward to the postseason.
Luke Musgrave - Green Bay Packers
Musgrave has been injured since suffering an ankle injury a few weeks ago. Musgrave wasn't able to fill the gap left by Packers tight end Tucker Kraft. Overall, Musgrave had a quiet season, amassing just 24 catches for 252 yards with no touchdowns. It may be best for Musgrave’s career to find another team in need of a tight end.
Johnny Hekker - Tennessee Titans
Hekker punted five times for a 48.6 average in the Titans 41-7 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hekker was able to down two of his five punts inside the 20-yard line. Hekker finished the season with the second most punts out of any punters in the NFL while ranking 22nd in punting average with a 46.8 average.
Jordan Poyer - Buffalo Bills
Poyer has had a great season full of progress, starting on the practice squad with the Bills and moving up to becoming a true veteran presence on the team. Poyer has been dealing with an injury, but totaled 11 tackles in his last game against the Cleveland Browns. Poyer is listed as questionable for the Bills' playoff game against the Jaguars this weekend.
Brandin Cooks - Buffalo Bills
Cooks did not feature in the Bills 35-8 win over the Jets in the final regular season game of the year for Buffalo. Cooks and Poyer will both have a chance to be game changers in the postseason for Buffalo. Cooks had his best game of his season two weeks ago for the Bills in their win over the Eagles, totaling four catches for 101 yards.
Nahshon Wright - Chicago Bears
Wright has ended a regular season with the Bears that saw him reel in five interceptions with was tied for second in the NFL. Wright tacked on six tackles in the Bears 19-16 loss to the Lions. Like Cooks, Poyer, and Musgrave, Wright will feature in the postseason as he prepares for the Bears' wildcard game against the Packers.
