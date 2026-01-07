Former Oregon State Beavers Wrap 2025 NFL Regular Season

The final week of the NFL regular season has wrapped up and with it, some former Oregon State Beavers have finished their seasons with their respective teams while others will look forward to the postseason.

Luke Musgrave - Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave (88) makes catch during the third quarter of their game Saturday, December 20, 2025 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 22-16 in overtime. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Musgrave has been injured since suffering an ankle injury a few weeks ago. Musgrave wasn't able to fill the gap left by Packers tight end Tucker Kraft. Overall, Musgrave had a quiet season, amassing just 24 catches for 252 yards with no touchdowns. It may be best for Musgrave’s career to find another team in need of a tight end.

Johnny Hekker - Tennessee Titans

Hekker punted five times for a 48.6 average in the Titans 41-7 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hekker was able to down two of his five punts inside the 20-yard line. Hekker finished the season with the second most punts out of any punters in the NFL while ranking 22nd in punting average with a 46.8 average.

Jordan Poyer - Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer gets ready to run out onto the field after his name is announced during fteam introductions before their game against the Bengals at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 7, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Poyer has had a great season full of progress, starting on the practice squad with the Bills and moving up to becoming a true veteran presence on the team. Poyer has been dealing with an injury, but totaled 11 tackles in his last game against the Cleveland Browns. Poyer is listed as questionable for the Bills' playoff game against the Jaguars this weekend.

Brandin Cooks - Buffalo Bills

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks (18) warms up in the rain before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Cooks did not feature in the Bills 35-8 win over the Jets in the final regular season game of the year for Buffalo. Cooks and Poyer will both have a chance to be game changers in the postseason for Buffalo. Cooks had his best game of his season two weeks ago for the Bills in their win over the Eagles, totaling four catches for 101 yards.

Nahshon Wright - Chicago Bears

Wright has ended a regular season with the Bears that saw him reel in five interceptions with was tied for second in the NFL. Wright tacked on six tackles in the Bears 19-16 loss to the Lions. Like Cooks, Poyer, and Musgrave, Wright will feature in the postseason as he prepares for the Bears' wildcard game against the Packers.

