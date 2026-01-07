Get to Know the Newest Oregon State Transfer Portal Additions

New Oregon State head coach JaMarcus Shephard boasts a reputation as one of college football's best recruiters. Now, that reputation is under fire.

Over the past two weeks, green dot middle linebacker Dexter Foster, playmaking pass-catchers Trent Walker & Darrius Clemons, and heir apparent signal caller Tristan Ti'a all said sayonara to ol' O-S-U.

This week, Shephard and his staff are fighting back. So far, they have secured four transfer portal additions to their 2026 football roster. This piece looks at each new student-athlete headed to the Valley Football Center.

Texas WR Aaron Butler - Redshirt Freshman

Former four star Texas recruit Aaron Butler entered the portal on December 9th. On Sunday January 4th, Butler visited the Oregon State campus. A day later, his commitment was reported by OregonLive.com's Ryan Clarke.

The former Texas Longhorn's impact at Oregon State is a mystery waiting to be revealed: in two seasons on the forty acres, he caught one pass. His physical measurables, 6'0" 170 pounds, suggest an undersized receiver with a penchant for big plays. His high school tape backs that up: at Calabasas HS (Calabasas, CA), the four star wide receiver & defensive back flashed special quickness on end around plays, screen passes, deep strikes, kick returns, and more. Over his last two seasons of high school football (Fall 2022 and Fall 2023), Butler caught 66 passes for 1416 yards and 18 touchdowns, while also scoring 3 rushing touchdowns and averaging a healthy 8.8 yards per carry.

Idaho LB Dylan Layne - Junior

A move to Corvallis marks a return to the Beaver State for Dylan Layne. Raised in Lake Oswego southeast of Portland, Layne starred at his hometown high school Lake Oswego from 2017-21. The Lakers, coached by former Oregon State wide receiver Steve Coury, are arguably Oregon's most dominant high school football program: while Layne played there, they won an Oregon big school 6A class state title in 2017 and followed up with a loss in the state championship game in 2018.

However, high school success did not beget many scholarship offers. Layne courted suitors at Idaho, Valparaiso, Eastern Washington, and nearby Portland State, before eventually picking Jason Eck's Idaho Vandals. During his time on the Palouse, the 6'1" 222 pound defender became known as the brain of the Idaho defense. Last season, his teammates voted him a team captain, and the collective coaches of the Big Sky voted him an all-conference linebacker.

Layne committed to Oregon State on Monday January 5th, in a move widely reported by multiple outlets on the Beavers' beat.

Central Michigan TE DeCorion Temple - Redshirt Junior

DeCorion Temple is built like he comes from a factory mold for successful tight ends: 6'5" and 245 pounds, with a two sport background at Central Michigan.

On the gridiron, Temple has played 26 games with 8 starts, hauling 12 catches for 185 receiving yards. On the hardwood, he played 5 games over the 2024-25 season, with a penchant for defensive spark in limited action. In an early March magnum opus against Northern Illinois, Temple made the most of his season-high 17 minutes: 3 blocks, 2 steals, and 3 rebounds.

Monday, Temple announced his commitment to Oregon State on social media.

UT Rio Grande Valley WR Xayvion Noland - Redshirt Sophomore

At just 5'6" and 160 pounds, wide receiver Xayvion Noland represents a boom or bust proposition for JaMarcus Shephard's offense: are the Beavers getting a pee-wee, or are they getting a playmaker?

The San Diego native's gaudy yards-per-catch average, 22.46, ranked 4th in all of FCS last season. Over the course of the year, he snagged 37 passes for 831 yards and 7 touchdowns. In addition, Noland can also return kicks. In an early September contest at Prairie View, Noland's 54 yard return (a season high) set up a half-ending field goal that put UTRGV up 20-7. Partly thanks to his efforts, the Vipers held on for their first road win of the season.

Monday, Noland confirmed his move to Oregon State on social media.