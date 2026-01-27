Former Oregon State Quarterback Sean Mannion Interviewing with Philadelphia Eagles

When Sean Mannion was seven years old, his love of football inked inside the pages of a little yellow notepad.

Now the former Oregon State star quarterback, a thirty-three year old quarterbacks coach for the Green Bay Packers, might become an offensive coordinator very soon.

First reported by CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz and confirmed by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, today the Philadelphia Eagles interviewed Mannion for their offensive coordinator vacancy. This marks Mannion's second interview with the team.

Football runs in the Bay Area native's (Pleasanton, CA) family. His father John led the football team at Foothill HS in Pleasanton, where Sean excelled, throwing sixty touchdowns and over 7500 passing yards. After the younger Mannion enrolled at Oregon State in 2010, his elder moved the rest of their family north, taking the head coaching job at Silverton HS (Silverton, OR) northeast of Salem. In 2017, John helped launch a brand new football program, Mountainside HS (Beaverton, OR) southwest of Portland.

Sean Mannion's Oregon State career started slow, he redshirted the entire 2010 season, but ended with the Pac-12's all-time passing yards record. The three-year starter completed 64.6% of his attempts, gained a whopping 13600 passing yards, and threw 83 touchdown passes. Following his stellar Oregon State tenure, the St. Louis Rams drafted Mannion in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Following a familiar archetype for quarterbacks coaches and play callers, Mannion spent the bulk of his professional playing career on the sidelines. Mannion's rookie year featured backup snaps behind Case Keenum & Nick Foles. A year later, the Rams drafted first overall pick and franchise quarterback Jared Goff. In 2019, the former Beaver signed with Kirk Cousin's Minnesota Vikings, starting only one game in two seasons. Following a failed training camp with the Seattle Seahawks in 2021, another spell in Minnesota ended with his first career touchdown pass. During the 2022 and 2023 seasons, Mannion flipped between the Seahawks and Vikings practice squads. In February 2024, he transitioned to an offensive assistant coaching position with the Green Bay Packers. Last season, the retired gunslinger climbed the ladder, becoming the Packers' quarterbacks coach.

Partly thanks to Mannion's tutelage, Packers starting quarterback Jordan Love threw only 6 interceptions last season, his lowest tally since becoming Green Bay's primary passer in 2023.