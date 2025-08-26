How Are Oregon State's NFL Players Faring Ahead Of Final Roster Cuts?
The Oregon State Beavers saw nearly two dozen former players on active rosters in the NFL as the preseason ended this past weekend - not bad considering Oregon State saw no players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Oregon State fan favorite and New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks got involved in the Saints final preseason game against the Chargers. Cooks caught one pass for 10 yards in the final preseason game for the Saints.
Former Oregon State running back Damien Martinez was released by the Seahawks early Tuesday morning. Martinez played two seasons with the Beavs before transferring to Miami for his final collegiate season before declaring for the NFL Draft. Seattle, in all honesty, may have not been the best spot for Martinez to land.
The Seahawks have one of the league's best one-two punch rushing duos, with Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet maintaining the backfield. Both Walker and Charbonnet are young, making the road for Martinez to break through and steal some carries extremely tough.
Former Oregon State cornerback Rejzohn Wright, who garnered fame by appearing in the Netflix hit show “Last Chance U”, has improved his stock as a player in his time with the Saints. Wright received praise from Saints defensive coordinator Brandon Staley following the Saints last preseason game against the Broncos.
“He was contesting the entire way. And he's a guy that we felt like was an improving player.”
Wright finished the Saints final preseason game against the Broncos with nine total tackles and pass deflection. Wright will now have to play the waiting game, as the final rosters for NFL teams are set to be made public on the afternoon of August 26.
