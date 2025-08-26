Oregon State Beavers On SI

How Are Oregon State's NFL Players Faring Ahead Of Final Roster Cuts?

The Oregon State Beavers have 19 former players on active rosters in the NFL going into the final week before the regular season begins. How many of them are safely on a roster, and which one's are on the bubble?

Kyle Clements

Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks (10) during a joint practice Los Angeles Rams at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Oregon State Beavers saw nearly two dozen former players on active rosters in the NFL as the preseason ended this past weekend - not bad considering Oregon State saw no players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Oregon State fan favorite and New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks got involved in the Saints final preseason game against the Chargers. Cooks caught one pass for 10 yards in the final preseason game for the Saints.

Former Oregon State running back Damien Martinez was released by the Seahawks early Tuesday morning. Martinez played two seasons with the Beavs before transferring to Miami for his final collegiate season before declaring for the NFL Draft. Seattle, in all honesty, may have not been the best spot for Martinez to land. 

Aug 23, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Damien Martinez (22) rushes wth the football during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Seahawks have one of the league's best one-two punch rushing duos, with Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet maintaining the backfield. Both Walker and Charbonnet are young, making the road for Martinez to break through and steal some carries extremely tough. 

Former Oregon State cornerback Rejzohn Wright, who garnered fame by appearing in the Netflix hit show “Last Chance U”, has improved his stock as a player in his time with the Saints. Wright received praise from Saints defensive coordinator Brandon Staley following the Saints last preseason game against the Broncos.

“He was contesting the entire way. And he's a guy that we felt like was an improving player.”

MORE: Oregon State Coach Will Heck Named to 247Sports' 30Under30 List

Jul 30, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Rejzohn Wright (25) during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

MORE: How Oregon State's 2025 Opponents Fared in Week Zero

Wright finished the Saints final preseason game against the Broncos with nine total tackles and pass deflection. Wright will now have to play the waiting game, as the final rosters for NFL teams are set to be made public on the afternoon of August 26.

What other roster moves should we expect to see involving former Oregon State Beavers? Stay tuned to Oregon State Beavers On SI for more coverage.

Kyle Clements
