How Oregon State's Future Opponents Fared In Week 10
The Oregon State Beavers have collected back-to-back wins for the first time this season after defeating Washington State 10-7 in a defensive battle at Reser Stadium.
With just three games left on the Beavers 2025 schedule, here is how their future opponents fared over the weekend in Week 10 of the college football season.
Sam Houston
The winless Bearkats lost to Louisiana Tech on Halloween night 55-14. The Bearkats allowed an astonishing 646 yards of total offense, including 425 rushing yards. Despite the blowout loss, the Bearkats saw their run game be effective as usual. Sam Houston running back Elijah Green rushed for 191 yards and two touchdowns on just two carries. La Tech was able to confuse Bearkats quarterback Hunter Watson as he went 14/33 through the air for 193 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. Sam Houston represents Oregon State’s final home game at Reser Stadium in 2025 on Saturday, November 8.
Tulsa
The Golden Hurricane had their final bye week of the 2025 season and currently sit at 2-6 overall and 0-5 in AAC play. Their last time out was a bout with Temple that turned out to be an overtime thriller as Temple downed Tulsa 38-37. Tulsa allowed 447 yards of total offense and Golden Hurricane quarterback Baylor Hayes went 19/31 through the air for 296 yards and 3 touchdowns. The Beavers should be able to take to the air against Tulsa as Temple receivers accounted for five touchdowns against the Golden Hurricane. The Oregon State-Tulsa matchup represents Oregon State’s penultimate game of the season and from the looks of it should be a very winnable matchup.
Washington State
Oregon State defeated the Cougars this past weekend in what was a defensive battle at Reser Stadium. The Beavers were able to confuse Washington State quarterback Zevi Eckhaus, who would go on to toss two interceptions. Perhaps the most impressive part of the performance from the Beavers was the ability to shut down Cougars running back Kirby Voorhees, who was held to just 46 yards on 10 carries. It is difficult to beat the same team twice, but the Beavers might have found the formula to make that happen when they visit Pullman for their final game of their 2025 season.