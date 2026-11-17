This week in his Monday media availability, Oregon State head coach JaMarcus Shephard talked about his team's performance on in a loss to Boise State last Saturday, while previewing an important Senior Night game against the Utah State Aggies and their head coach: former Oregon State defensive back and assistant coach Bronco Mendenhall.

"As I said on Saturday, there were a lot of encouraging moments throughout that game," Shephard said of his team's performance against the Broncos. "And I was very happy with how our players competed throughout the whole game. I thought we did a good job of slowing down their run game, and forcing them to push everything really through one player, who had a tremendous night. Overall though, you wanna win, and we wanted that one. But we're getting back to our foundation, we found out a lot of important things about who we are and improvements we've implemented."

An added component of Saturday's contest: the Beavers will honor several seniors who have stuck with the program through the ups and downs of the last four years.

"What I really wanna talk about today though is our seniors. Because this Saturday is really their night. Coach Mendenhall, he has a very tough football team that has played some inspiring moments this season. As I'm sure most of you know, he played at Oregon State. He knows firsthand how it feels to play in Reser Stadium as a senior."

Shephard continuously noted his focus on celebrating the contributions of those older players, even the ones who joined this offseason and have helped lay the foundation for the culture Shephard hopes to build.

"I'm not gonna stop talking about our seniors this week. Because they deserve the best send-off we can give them. I wanna thank them for their commitment to this team, and for never giving up on what we're creating. This season is going to be part of their legacy long after they are gone. Guys like Tyler Voltin who walked on here and has become a team captain...unbelievable. Guys like Dylan Layne and Eric Olsen who decided to have their senior years played here in a state they are really familiar with...it's really important to send these guys off the right way."

On another note, defensive back Drake Vickers will be honored with the other seniors this week. However, Vickers could still potentially return for another season.

"There are a number of guys who are seniors on paper and whatnot , and you know there are guys I've had conversations with as far as their remaining eligibility, whether they could be playing any more. Drake is one of those guys where we wanna bring him back if we get the chance to do that," Shephard noted.

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The other major storyline for Oregon State football over the past week and a half has been the commitment of Beavs' starting quarterback Braden Atkinson for the 2027 season. Atkinson missed the Boise State game with an injury to his throwing hand.

With Jesse Legree also making his commitment to OSU for next season public a few weeks ago, Shephard noted he hopes this will be a continuing trend of keeping this year's core together to keep improving.

"There's some other guys I'd like to know for sure that they are coming back too, because they are part of the foundation of it. It's not just Jesse and it's not just Braden, there are a number of other guys that I can't wait to get confirmation of them being back. But I know those two were leading the charge in terms of the outward-facing appearance of our program, so for them to come back lends others to want to make that decision," Shephard noted.

"I think it should tell everybody in the country that we are building something here that young people want to be a part of. At the end of the day many schools are becoming farm systems for bigger schools. You bring kids in and help develop them, and then that value is then shipped over to another institution. And so for us to come over here and do that here in year one, I think that should speak volumes for the culture of our program and the intent that we have to build something here."

Arguably the primary challenge that Utah State presents as a team is on the defensive side of the ball. In October, the Aggies held Texas State to 250 total yards of offense - the lowest output by the Bobcats this season by 100 yards. Texas State averaged 3.7 yards per play in that game, lower than their 6.9-yard average for the season.

"They really are the top passing defense in our league," Shephard said of the Aggies. "They do a lot of different things as far as bringing different pressure packages and how they present as a defense. I mean you look in our most recent game, they brought one particular pressure that resulted in the interception, and our inability to pick that pressure up caused a turnover. We need to make what the Aggies do seems easier for our players, but they will make it difficult to do that."

Oregon State and Utah State are scheduled to kick off Saturday at 7:30 p.m. PT on CBS Sports Network.