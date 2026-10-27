JaMarcus Shephard: Jesse Legree "Making a Giant Impact On His Community"

Oregon State football head coach JaMarcus Shephard spent part of his Monday press conference discussing star freshman wide receiver Jesse Legree's signing over the weekend, which included the Baltimore native's commitment to the program through the 2027-2028 campaign.

Even in a moment of joy for the program, Shephard also emphasized how important it is to stay focused on the immediate future of the program.

"What we are doing is we have the opportunity to bring people together," Shephard said. "Sometimes I think there's a tendency to get caught up in the future though- the transfer portal, what's gonna happen next year, and we forget to enjoy what we have right here right now. And we just don't wanna miss out on what we're experiencing in this moment. So, I just want us to finish this season one game at a time, one play at a time, one cheer at a time."

Last week as the Beavers used the bye week to recover from their 5-2 start to season, Legree travelled home to Baltimore, where he made a public commitment to OSU at St. Francis Academy, his former high school.

"People don't realize how important it is for that young man to go back and represent his city of Baltimore, Maryland," Shephard noted. "He's doing everything that he can to let people in his community know that they have the opportunity and ability to be successful, regardless of what anybody thinks about them. And so I thought it was great for him to go back into his community, he's going to have a lot of impact with young athletes because of what he did over this past week."

Asked if Legree's commitment will help him retain even more of the younger players that have helped kickstart the program, including sophomore quarterback Braden Atkinson, Shephard restated his commitment to program's present as opposed to getting bogged down in thinking about the coming years of the program.

"As for the future, I wish I could tell it. I don't know for sure what's gonna happen with Braden, or any other person on our team, there are just so many guys who have had a lot of impact. I'd be remiss if I was trying to really answer that question with any level of accuracy, but we're working at it. We've dedicated the right amount of time I believe, to try and make those thins turn out positive for Oregon State University."

Amidst all the excitement about the program's youth, Shephard also took a moment to compliment the team's veteran leaders and contributors. Running back AJ Newberry and safety Skyler Thomas stand out as some of the more productive Beavers in that group.

"I think we have a very talented and devoted group of seniors, that sometimes get lost in the conversation. These young men have been through all of this to get to this point, and they won't play college football again after this year. So I just wanna take some time and make sure we are investing in those seniors and what they have done to make this place attractive- for me to be here, for our coaching staff to be here, for this fan base to wanna be back in the seats."

Oregon State's season continues on Halloween night at Fresno State with kickoff slated for 8 p.m. ET on USA Network.

"More than anything, let's just focus on the moment. I think our players deserve that," Shephard said, "And for our fans, they keep showing up. You guys believe in us, the belief that you have is part of what carries us each and every week, and hopefully that carries us to yet another win."