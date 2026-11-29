On Halloween night, Fresno State's defense kept Jesse Legree out of the end zone. The upset loss marked the first time all season that the Biletnikoff Award finalist was held scoreless.



Tonight, he earned his revenge, tying Brandin Cooks' Oregon State single-season record for touchdown catches. For added measure, Legree's Beavers defeated their hosts 38-10. The official box score can be viewed at this link, and our game recap can be read below.

For the third consecutive Saturday, breakout star quarterback Braden Atkinson did not play due to an injury suffered late against Texas State. In his absence, the Beavers relied on 2025 starter Maalik Murphy. Attempting to build upon arguably his best game in orange & black, Murphy started cold. The opening snap saw Murphy pitch to freshman phenom Jesse Legree, who was quickly surrounded by Bulldogs' defenders for a big loss. On 3rd and long, Murphy checked it down to tight end Eric Olsen short of the sticks, leading to an AJ Winsor punt.



The game stayed scoreless after Fresno State's first drive. Stuck in no man's land - too close to field goal range to punt, yet too far to reasonably attempt a kick - the Bulldogs went for it on 4th and 7. Despite showing a blitz pre-snap, Mike MacIntyre's defense backed out post-snap, covering up passing lanes. After quarterback Jayden Mandal's throw sailed high & incomplete, the Beavers forced a turnover on downs.

Oregon State's second drive featured one of Murphy's best plays since committing to the Beavers in December 2024. On 3rd and 4 from Fresno State's 29 yard line, the senior quarterback appeared to receive Van Wells' snap early, as if by surprise. Unflustered, Murphy calmly stepped up in the pocket and floated a perfect pass 25 yards up the left sideline to Olsen. On the next snap, Oregon State brought in bulldozing fullback Jake Reichle for the game's first touchdown.



Fresno State answered with a 9 play, 84 yard scoring drive headlined by tight end Jake Appleget, who caught two big throws from Mandal. The first arrived despite a perfectly-executed stunt sending sophomore edge defender Adrian Onyiego on a collision course with Fresno State's passer. Their second connection - on a seam route up the right hashmarks - resulted in a game-tying touchdown. Following one quarter of action, Oregon State and Fresno State stood on equal footing, 7-7.

From there, each team traded punts. On 2nd & 7 from their own 10 yard line and just under 7 minutes until halftime, Oregon State tailback Cornell Hatcher Jr. brought the Beavers into field goal range with an impressive 61 yard, one-cut sprint up the left sideline. Five plays later, Murphy lobbed across his body to diving wide receiver Adonis McDaniel for a short touchdown pass. Late in the half, Oregon State's defense forced another Fresno punt - their third consecutive punt of the half - leading to another Beavers' touchdown drive. Pinpoint passing and effective scrambling inched Oregon State towards the edge of field goal range with :13 remaining, and then the dam broke. On 1st & 10 from Fresno State's 38 yard line, Murphy found Legree open deep on a corner route, and the Biletnikoff Award finalist earned his 16th touchdown catch of the year. The milestone tied Brandin Cooks' school record 16th touchdown catches in one season, and extended the visitors lead to 21-7 at halftime.



Halfway through, Murphy was on fire: the senior gunslinger completed 14 of 17 throws for 158 yards, 2 touchdowns, and no interceptions. Murphy's throws found 5 different receivers, including the young playmaker Legree, who led the Beavers with 7 catches for 68 yards and the aforementioned record-tying touchdown. Success in the passing game lightened the load for Beavers' runners, who managed 93 yards on 15 touches (6.2 yards per carry). While Fresno State held a razors edge in time of possession (16:22 to 13:38), their opponents outmatched them in passing yards, rushing yards, first downs, and yards per play.

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A pair of punts preceded the game's next scoring drive. Thanks to a variety of violent, determined runs by their fullback Reichle and injured lead back AJ Newberry, the Beavers reached field goal range. When senior kicker Caleb Ojeda split the uprights from 36 yards out, Oregon State's lead ballooned to 24-7 with only 3:13 remaining in the 3rd quarter.



That scoreline endured beyond the end of the period, but Fresno State held high hopes. An offense which struggled all night - punting on 5 of their prior 6 drives - began the final 15:00 with a 1st & 10 from Oregon State's 44 yard line. Hopes swelled after edge defender Takari Hickle committed a late hit. The Bulldogs entered the red zone with a 20 yard completion between the hashes to Josiah Freeman. After the orange & black stopped a quarterback scramble up the middle on third down, Fresno State head coach Matt Entz called out his kicker Manaki Watanabe for a chip shot 23 yarder. The ensuing field goal reduced Oregon State's lead to 24-10 with 11:43 left.

With momentum surging in favor of the hosts, Oregon State leaned on their playmakers. First, their Vanderbilt transfer back Newberry danced across the flat before taking a screen pass 21 yards up the right sideline. Then, Murphy attempted 3 consecutive throws to his freshman superstar Legree, who caught 2 passes for 51 yards on the drive. Following a herculean effort which saw Legree almost break the plane of the goal line, the Beavers called in their reliable fullback Reichle for another short touchdown run. With 9:04 left in the action, Oregon State led comfortably, 31-10.



The deficit grew on the following Fresno State drive, thanks to a season-defining highlight for Oregon State's defense. First, the Beavers' pass rush specialist Hickle dislodged the football from Fresno State's quarterback Mandal. Then, Portland State transfer defensive tackle Daniel Matagi scooped it up. Following a convoy of orange & black blockers, Matagi hustled his way to the end zone, and the Beavers led 38-10 with 6:04 remaining.

In the final moments, Fresno State played for pride, battling all the way to the Beavers 10 yard line before a last-second interception by Isaiah Houi iced the game. At the final whistle, several Oregon State players put up impressive numbers. Maalik Murphy completed 20 of 26 passes (76.9%) for 258 yards, 2 touchdowns, and no interceptions. Cornell Hatcher Jr., Jake Reichle, and AJ Newberry helped Oregon State's running backs combine for 136 yards and 2 touchdowns on 25 carries (5.4 yards per carry). Jesse Legree led all Oregon State receivers with 10 catches for 123 yards and his record-tying 16th touchdown catch of the season. Wrapping a bow on the game honors, Oregon State's defense earned 7 sacks, led by 1.5 sacks apiece for edge defenders Takari Hickle and Logan Knapp.

Tonight's win lifts Oregon State to 7-5 overall and 4-3 in Pac-12 play, good for 4th in the conference standings behind Boise State, San Diego State, and Texas State. Oregon State is bowl-eligible in Jamarcus Shephard's first season at the helm, and the Beavers' bowl destination is expected to be revealed on Selection Sunday, next Sunday December 6th.