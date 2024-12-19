TRANSFER PORTAL: Oregon State Lands Former Duke & Texas QB Maalik Murphy
Quarterback play was an issue for the Oregon State Beavers in 2024, at least for most of the year. They were able to add some help in that regard this week with the commitment of quarterback Maalik Murphy out of the transfer portal. Murphy will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Murphy returns to the West Coast after prepping at Junipero Serra in Inglewood, California, where he earned a four-star prospect rating from ESPN, Rivals, and 247Sports.
The 6'5" 2230-pounder then spent two seasons with the Texas Longhorns, appearing in seven games with two starts (winning both). Murphy completed 40-of-71 pass attempts for 477 yards with three touchdowns against three interceptions for the Longhorns in that 2022-2023 timespan.
Murphy transferred to Duke for the 2024 season, where he completed 254 passes on 4211 attempts with 26 touchdowns to 12 interceptions. His 26 touchdown passes were a Duke program record. Duke finished the 2024 regular season with an overall record of 9-3.
Oregon State quarterbacks combined for seven passing touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2024 on the way to a 5-7 record.
Gevani McCoy, who started the 2023 season as Oregon State's starting quarterback, entered the transfer portal earlier this month. Ben Gulbranson, who took over the starting job late in the season, has one year of eligibility remaining, but has not declared whether or not he will return for 2025. Gabarri Johnson, a Missouri transfer with a high ceiling, also saw some limited time at quarterback this season as a redshirt freshman.
As Murphy joins the Beavers for 2025, it's tough to imagine he wouldn't be the frontrunner for the starting job given his impressive body of work.
