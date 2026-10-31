The Beavers face an important test tonight in their path to make the college football playoff. For the first time since the Jack Colletto walk-off winner in 2022, Oregon State will travel to play Fresno State on the road.

Play with great speed to the outside on defense

Offensive coordinator Josh Davis dials up plays that are designed to get the ball out of the QB's hands quickly and into the arms of their athletes in space. One advantage the Bulldogs have for this style of play is that it helps to neutralize the clear advantage that the Beavers have at the line of scrimmage. As a result, Macintyre is going to need his secondary and outside linebackers to play with good speed to the outside. This could be a big test for players like Gyriece goodman, Isaiah Houi, Trey Glasper, etc. to make important tackles in space.

Establish the run right away

The Bulldogs have been absolutely decimated on the ground in their last two contests. Two Saturdays ago, San Diego State's Lucky Sutton averaged 6.1 yards per carry in the Aztecs' upset win. The prior game, Boise State rushed for a whooping 274 yards at Fresno to lead the Broncos to a 38-31 shootout victory. To be clear, Fresno State can be vulnerable through the air as well, as was demonstrated when they were torn apart by USC in their season opener. But with the way San Diego and Boise were able to assert dominance in the run game in the first quarter, Oregon State should be looking to do the same tomorrow night.

Find the open receiver

I think it goes without saying that Fresno State will be keying in heavily to Jesse Legree, and he will likely be facing double teams. If the Bulldogs' strategy is to try and take the superstar out of the game as much as possible, then the Beavs will need to make them pay by finding the hands of their other big targets. Though Olsen may not be a super high-volume target guy, he's had over 70 receiving yards in the past two contests, and those big plays he always seems to generate will be needed on Saturday night. Other guys to watch include Aaron Butler, Aeryn Hampton, and possibly even receivers like Malachi Durant and Cynai Thomas.

Get off the field when you have a chance

Washington State was 303 on fourth down two weeks ago in Corvallis, and it allowed the Cougars to hang around for longer than they probably should have. Matt Entz is a coach who likes to be aggressive, and so the Bulldogs are probably going to roll the dice quite a bit on fourth and manageable situations.