State of the Beavs: Questions Following Oregon State Football's 5-2 Start To 2026
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Welcome to this week's episode of State of the Beavs, our weekly podcast highlighting what you need to know about Oregon State football, basketball, baseball, and more. Subscribe and listen at the links below!
Oregon State are one win away from reaching bowl eligibility in JaMarcus Shephard's first season as head coach after a 48-30 victory against the Washington State Cougars. Of course, we dive into a recap of the action from that contest as Jesse Legree, AJ Newberry, and the rest of the Beavers continue to spearhead a monumental turnaround. Hear audio from Takari Hickle and Trey Glasper about that result.
However, it's also important to note that after the contest, Shephard was quick to offer condolences to the families of the victims of last weeks' tragic shooting in Bend at Silver Rail Elementary. Hear Shephard's comments, and why they matter to the state and the college football community at-large.
After that, your host Matt Bagley dives into three questions that have arisen in our minds about the Beavers' season following the hot start.
All that, and the five college football games you should watch this week as the Beavers get a bye week to prepare for a road matchup with Fresno State to close the month of October. Go Beavs.
MORE: JaMarcus Shephard Speaks on Bend Tragedy in Postgame Presser
This Week's Topics:
- JaMarcus Shephard's postgame comments on Bend, and why they mattered.
- A recap of the plays and performances that helped Oregon State secure a victory against their Pac-2 compatriots and has further set them up for a run at the Pac-12 title game
- Three questions to consider following the win and a look at the Beavers' season to-date.
- Audio from senior edge rusher Takari Hickle and sophomore defensive back Trey Glasper following the Washington State game
- Five games to watch during Oregon State football's bye week
More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI
About State of the Beavs
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.
Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com
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Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.Follow joehio_
Matt fell in love with radio during his college days at Oregon Tech, and pursued a nine year career in sports broadcasting with Klamath Falls' and Medford's highest-rated sports radio stations. He currently lives in McMinnville wine country and is excited to talk about the Beavers again.