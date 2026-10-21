State of the Beavs: Questions Following Oregon State Football's 5-2 Start To 2026

Welcome to this week's episode of State of the Beavs, our weekly podcast highlighting what you need to know about Oregon State football, basketball, baseball, and more. Subscribe and listen at the links below!

Oregon State are one win away from reaching bowl eligibility in JaMarcus Shephard's first season as head coach after a 48-30 victory against the Washington State Cougars. Of course, we dive into a recap of the action from that contest as Jesse Legree, AJ Newberry, and the rest of the Beavers continue to spearhead a monumental turnaround. Hear audio from Takari Hickle and Trey Glasper about that result.

However, it's also important to note that after the contest, Shephard was quick to offer condolences to the families of the victims of last weeks' tragic shooting in Bend at Silver Rail Elementary. Hear Shephard's comments, and why they matter to the state and the college football community at-large.

After that, your host Matt Bagley dives into three questions that have arisen in our minds about the Beavers' season following the hot start.

All that, and the five college football games you should watch this week as the Beavers get a bye week to prepare for a road matchup with Fresno State to close the month of October. Go Beavs.

This Week's Topics:

JaMarcus Shephard's postgame comments on Bend, and why they mattered.

A recap of the plays and performances that helped Oregon State secure a victory against their Pac-2 compatriots and has further set them up for a run at the Pac-12 title game

Three questions to consider following the win and a look at the Beavers' season to-date.

Audio from senior edge rusher Takari Hickle and sophomore defensive back Trey Glasper following the Washington State game

Five games to watch during Oregon State football's bye week

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

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