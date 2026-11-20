Oregon State will fight for bowl eligibility on Saturday night in their final regular season game of 2026. The Beavers will be looking to carry a very strong offensive performance from last weekend into a battle against Utah State, who boasts the best defense in the PAC-12. The Aggies, who started the year miserably, have won three of their last five contests.

Neutralize a Powerful Pass Rush

Sep 12, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Utah State Aggies linebacker Asher Cunningham (11) sacks Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (1) during the third quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you look at highlights from their win over Fresno State a couple weeks back, the Aggies were relentless in getting to quarterback Jayden Mandal. As JaMarcus Shephard emphasized in the early week presser, Utah State is a team that gives you a lot of different defensive looks, and this has often translated into effective blitzing schemes. The Beavers should expect the Aggies to bring a lot of aggressive rushes designed to impact Murphy/Atkinson in the pocket, especially after OSU struggled so much with pass protection against Fresno and Texas State. Last week, the O-line did a good job giving Maalik Murphy time to throw, and this was rewarded with nearly 400 passing yards. If the Beavers want to get their sixth win Saturday and head to a bowl game, they'll have to slow down the Aggies' strong defensive rush.

Defensive Front: Win the Battle

Sep 19, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah State Aggies quarterback McCae Hillstead (2) warms up prior to a game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Utah State is a club that relies fairly heavily on effective running to open up the passing game, and a lot of that actually rests on their signal caller. In the win over Fresno State, the Aggies got QB McCae Hillstead going on the ground right away, flustering the Bulldog defense with his legs. With all the attention the Fresno defense had to pay to the running options, Utah State was then able to pass with success. Compare that up with the Aggies' loss at SDSU last week, when the Aztecs shut down designed QB runs and held Utah State to just 269 yards of total offense. But Hillstead isn't their only running option, as halfback Javin Jacobs has busted out nice carries in some of their recent wins.

To be clear, Utah State is a team that's capable to being effective through the air, but they rely on a strong ground game to open that up. If the Beaver front seven plays to their potential, they should be able to really frustrate Bronco Mendenhall's offense.

Be Prepared to Face Adversity

Oct 3, 2026; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back AJ Newberry (23) runs the ball against the Colorado State Rams at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Rydland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As talented as Boise is, their defense is certainly not at Utah State's level. After seeing a lot of success(particularly through the air) last Saturday against a ranked team, the Beavers might be thinking their offense can beat up on an opponent that is 4-6. This record, however, is not entirely reflective of their quality. The Aggies have by far the best total defense rating in the conference, and have really been able to frustrate teams with their unique blitzes and defensive looks.

This might take some getting used to, and the Oregon State offense could potentially struggle on their first couple of possessions. If things don't click right away, it is critical for the Beavers to not lose confidence in their receiving core and starting QB, whoever that may be Saturday night.