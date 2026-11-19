State of the Beavs: Oregon State Looks To Clinch a Bowl Spot With Two Games Left
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Welcome to this week's episode of State of the Beavs, our weekly podcast highlighting what you need to know about Oregon State football, basketball, baseball, and more. Subscribe and listen at the links below!
With five wins and two games left, Oregon State football can still clinch bowl eligibility, which would be an important milestone after a tumultuous few years. However, they need to recover from a three-game losing streak after a very strong start to the season.
This week on State of the Beavs, your host Matt Bagley dives into what Oregon State's bowl fate could be as the season winds down in the coming weeks.
MORE: Oregon State Throttles East Texas A&M To Stay Undefeated
You'll also hear audio from JaMarcus Shephard's Monday press conference breaking down what went wrong in the close loss to Boise State with Maalik Murphy at quarterback.
Meanwhile, it's basketball season! The new-look Oregon State men look cohesive to start the campaign. On the women's side, it hasn't been an ideal start, but Scott Rueck has the track record to get the group where it needs to go.
All that, plus the five college football games that you need to watch the weekend of November 21st. Go Beavs.
MORE: 3 Oregon State Basketball Players to Watch Against Oregon
This Week's Topics:
-Matt's perspective and thoughts on Oregon State’s 46-41 loss to Boise State without Braden Atkinson.
-With two weeks left in the regular season, some very early guesses at the Beavers' bowl outlook
-JaMarcus Shephard audio from this week ahead of the showdown with Oregon State alum Bronco Mendenhall.
-What’s different about this year's Oregon State men's basketball squad, led by Justin Joyner.
-Why there is reason to believe that Scott Rueck can turn the young season around with the women's basketball program.
-The five college football games you should watch this week, in addition to the Beavers.
More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI
About State of the Beavs
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.
Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com
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Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.Follow joehio_
Matt fell in love with radio during his college days at Oregon Tech, and pursued a nine year career in sports broadcasting with Klamath Falls' and Medford's highest-rated sports radio stations. He currently lives in McMinnville wine country and is excited to talk about the Beavers again.