Welcome to this week's episode of State of the Beavs, our weekly podcast highlighting what you need to know about Oregon State football, basketball, baseball, and more. Subscribe and listen at the links below!

With five wins and two games left, Oregon State football can still clinch bowl eligibility, which would be an important milestone after a tumultuous few years. However, they need to recover from a three-game losing streak after a very strong start to the season.

This week on State of the Beavs, your host Matt Bagley dives into what Oregon State's bowl fate could be as the season winds down in the coming weeks.

You'll also hear audio from JaMarcus Shephard's Monday press conference breaking down what went wrong in the close loss to Boise State with Maalik Murphy at quarterback.

Meanwhile, it's basketball season! The new-look Oregon State men look cohesive to start the campaign. On the women's side, it hasn't been an ideal start, but Scott Rueck has the track record to get the group where it needs to go.

All that, plus the five college football games that you need to watch the weekend of November 21st. Go Beavs.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

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This Week's Topics:

-Matt's perspective and thoughts on Oregon State’s 46-41 loss to Boise State without Braden Atkinson.

-With two weeks left in the regular season, some very early guesses at the Beavers' bowl outlook

-JaMarcus Shephard audio from this week ahead of the showdown with Oregon State alum Bronco Mendenhall.

-What’s different about this year's Oregon State men's basketball squad, led by Justin Joyner.

-Why there is reason to believe that Scott Rueck can turn the young season around with the women's basketball program.

-The five college football games you should watch this week, in addition to the Beavers.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

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