Lee Marks Rumored to be Oregon State's Next RB Coach

Oregon State football appears poised to make another strong hire to join JaMarcus Shephard's staff and be the Beavers' next running backs coach.

Lee Marks, who is currently the halfbacks coach for the Memphis Tigers, is reportedly set to join the OSU coaching staff, along with numerous other hires this week.

Kirk Barron (offensive line), James Finley (wide receivers), Cort Dennison (linebackers), Lance Guidry (defensive coordinator), and Mitch Dahlen (offensive coordinator) were all also announced as additions to the staff this week.

Marks, who was a two-time all-WAC running back for Boise State in the early 2000s, has an extensive coaching resume in college football. Most notable is his time with Kalen DeBoer at UW, where he served as both an assistant head coach and running backs coach on a Husky team that went 14-1 and reached the national championship before losing to Michigan. In that 2023 season, Washington halfback Dillon Johnson rushed for over 1,100 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Most recently, Marks has served as the RBs coach and assistant HC for Memphis, a position that he started in 2024. The Memphis offense averaged 174.1 rushing yards per game in 2024 and 186.1 rushing yards per game in 2025, finishing in the top half of the American Athletic Conference in both seasons. In 2024, Memphis' Mario Anderson Jr. scored 18 rushing touchdowns, leading all halfbacks in the American.

Prior to his time at Memphis and UW, he coached alongside of DeBoer at Fresno State, and won the New Mexico Bowl as the Bulldogs' interim head coach in 2021.

As a player, Marks wracked up over 1,700 rushing yards and eight TDs in the 2004 and 2005 seasons for the Boise State Broncos.

