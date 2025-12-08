COACHING TIMELINE:

2011 – Sandy High School (OR) – Pass Game Coordinator / Co-Offensive Coordinator

2013–2014 – Southern Utah University – Assistant Quarterbacks Coach

Spring 2015 – BC Lions (CFL) – Guest Quarterbacks Coach

2015 – College of Idaho – Quarterbacks Coach

2016–2018 – College of Idaho – Offensive Coordinator / Quarterbacks Coach

2018 – Boise State – Offensive Graduate Assistant (Wide Receivers & QBs)

2019 – Black Hills State – Offensive Coordinator / Quarterbacks Coach

2020–2021 – Fresno State – Offensive Quality Control / Assistant Quarterbacks Coach

2022 – Washington – Offensive Quality Control / Assistant Quarterbacks Coach

2023–2025 – Alabama – Offensive Analyst / Assistant Quarterbacks Coach

JaMarcus Shepard is making his way out West to become the next head coach for the Oregon State Beavers, and he is bringing significant pieces from Alabama with him. One of those is current assistant quarterbacks coach Mitch Dahlen. An Oregon native himself, Dahlen has deep familiarity with Corvallis — he’s the son of a former Oregon State football player, and multiple family members have also attended OSU.



What makes Dahlen so intriguing as the new Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach is the list of quarterbacks he has been instrumental in developing over his young career. Across the several stops Dahlen has made in his coaching journey, here are the most notable quarterbacks he has helped develop.

MORE: Oregon State's Highest-Graded Defensive Players in 2025

JAKE HAENER (2020, 2021)

Jake Haener worked hand in hand with Dahlen while he was an offensive analyst/assistant quarterbacks coach during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

In their first year together, Haener’s first as the starter, Fresno State finished as the No. 1 offense in the Mountain West, averaging 479 yards of total offense per game. Individually, Haener led the conference with 356 passing yards per game which also ranked fifth in the entire FBS.

Their second season together proved just as, if not more, productive. Fresno State again led the Mountain West in passing, averaging 465 yards of total offense per game, while ranking top-10 nationally in passing yards per game (315) and total passing yards (4,096). Haener earned All–Mountain West Second Team honors.

Haener finished his Fresno State career in the top five of several all-time categories — most notably 9,013 passing yards (4th), 67 passing touchdowns (5th), multiple conference honors, and a 2021 Davey O’Brien semifinalist selection. He was drafted in the fourth round (127th overall) by the New Orleans Saints, where he still plays today.

Nov 5, 2022; Fresno, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener (9) rolls out to throw a pass against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in the second quarter at Valley Children's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

MICHAEL PENIX JR. (2022)

During his one year at Washington, Dahlen worked with one of the most explosive offenses in college football and played a role in the development of first-round quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

In 2022, Washington finished with the No. 2 total offense in the FBS, averaging 515.8 yards per game. Penix led the nation in passing yards per game (357) and finished second in total passing yards (4,641), becoming just the second Husky quarterback ever to surpass 4,000 in a season.

Penix concluded his Washington career with multiple school records and major accolades — including the Maxwell Award (2023) and a second-place Heisman finish, the highest in school history. The Atlanta Falcons selected Penix with the 8th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jan 1, 2024; New Orleans, LA, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) prepares to pass the ball against the Texas Longhorns in the 2024 Sugar Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

MORE: Oregon State's Highest-Graded Offensive Players in 2025

JALEN MILROE (2023, 2024)

After his stint at Washington, Dahlen joined Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama for the 2023 season, where he worked closely with Jalen Milroe.

The 2023 season began with uncertainty at quarterback for the Crimson Tide, eventually leading to Milroe becoming the full-time starter entering SEC play. Once Milroe secured the job, he developed into one of college football’s most productive players, passing for 2,834 yards with 23 touchdowns to just six interceptions, while adding 531 rushing yards and 12 scores on the ground.

Milroe cemented his legacy in the Alabama record books after the 2024 season, finishing his career with 7,593 total yards (5th in program history) and 78 total touchdowns (4th). The Seattle Seahawks drafted him in the third round, 92nd overall.

Nov 30, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) throws against the Auburn Tigers during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images | Will McLelland-Imagn Images

TY SIMPSON (2025)

Following Milroe’s departure, it was Ty Simpson’s turn. It has been widely noted that Dahlen has played a major role in coaching one of college football’s best quarterbacks this season, as Simpson and the Tide prepare to face Oklahoma in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

This year, Simpson has passed for 3,268 yards and 26 touchdowns with only five interceptions. He currently appears on multiple major award watchlists, including the Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Player of the Year, and the Davey O’Brien Award.

Many anticipate Simpson to be a potential top draft pick in next year’s NFL Draft, assuming he returns for another season at Alabama.

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) looks to pass during the fourth quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI