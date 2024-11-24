RECAP: Oregon State Earns Signature Win, Upsets Washington State 41-38
Early in the game, Trent Bray showed confidence in his struggling team. On 4th down, the first year head coach urged his team to go for it, and they delivered. QB Ben Gulbranson found TE Jermaine Terry III on an out-route towards the right sideline. Three plays later, Redshirt Freshman QB Gabarri Johnson scrambled for a 15 yard touchdown.
Washington State responded swiftly with a 7 play, 75 yard touchdown drive. QB John Mateer rifled a shot down the middle to WR Carlos Hernandez, wide open on a slant, and Hernandez cruised to a 28 yard touchdown.
On 3rd and 1 from the Beavers 16, Washington State nearly added a second touchdown. A shrewdly-designed quarterback keeper schemed Mateer alone off right tackle, but Oregon State freshman CB Exodus Ayers raced from 10 yards deep for a stop. The Cougs settled for a Dean Janikowski 33 yard FG.
After starting perfect 5-for-5 in the first quarter, Ben Gulbranson began the second quarter with continued excellence. A 17 yard strike to Terry brought the ball to the goal-line. On the next play, true freshman RB Salahadin Allah charged forward for a touchdown.
Following a Mateer sweep on a quarterback-keeper which swung the lead in Washington State's favor, the Beavers responded with a clutch two-minute-drill. Gulbranson lobbed one deep for WR Trent Walker, who caught the ball in traffic, shook off two defenders, and raced to the Cougars 30 yard line. Then the Beavers starting quarterback threw his best pass of the season: a tall arching spiral to WR Taz Reddicks for 24 yards. Three plays later, Gulbranson snuck into the end zone. The Beavers led 21-17 at halftime.
Hankerson caught a check-down and broke free from two tacklers for a twenty yard gain, setting up an Everett Hayes 46 yard field goal, which put Oregon State on top 24-17.
WR Kyle Williams lured a screen from Mateer, ran past the diving tackle attempt from Beavers DB Jaheim Patterson, then sprinted down the sideline for a 57 yard game-tying touchdown.
On 3rd and 8 near midfield, Gulbranson aimed for Reddicks, but Wazzu CB Ethan O’Connor broke on the route, earning the first interception of the night. Crucially, Reddicks made a swift tackle to deny a potential pick-six, and Beavers DL Semisi Saluni sacked Mateer to silence Wazzu’s next drive.
Pinned at their own 9 yard line, the Beavers offense soared 91 yards downfield in 9 plays for the lead. Terry III got open on a seam, broke free from his defender, and danced into the end zone.
Thanks partly to a pivotal 18 yard catch on 3rd and 19, Washington State drove down the field. Mateer’s 4 yard power run to the left, his second rushing touchdown of the night, tied the game at 31 with 12:04 remaining.
On the second play of the Beavers’ next drive, Gulbranson threw his second interception of the night. This one was a house cal, deposited into the end zone by LB Taariiq Al-Uqdah. The Cougars held a touchdown advantage with 11:19 left.
On 4th and 8 from the Cougars’ 20 yard line, Gulbranson scrambled, and lobbed a prayer across his body to WR Jeremiah Noga, who fought off two defenders for the critical catch. The Beavers capped the drive with WR Darrius Clemons’ first collegiate touchdown, tying the game with 2:45 left in regulation.
After the two minute timeout, Saluni recovered a fumble by Washington State WR Kyle Williams, setting up a potential game-winning score for the underdogs. On 3rd and 6, Hankerson got wide open in the left flat, but dropped the catch. On 4th and 6 Bray went for it again. Gulbranson fired down the middle and Walker hauled in a catch. Enter Everett Hayes, whose 54 yard FG moved Oregon State ahead for good, 41-38 with :20 left.
In the game's final seconds, Washington State attempted a hook & lateral play, but the ball was recovered near midfield by an Oregon State defender with time expired.
The win moves Oregon State to 5-6 on the season, drops Washington State to 8-3, and gives the Beavers the edge in the lone Pac-12 game of the year. The Beavers will play again next Friday November 29th, at Boise State. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 AM, and the game will air on Fox.
