Trent Bray Praises Oregon State Players' Work Ethic Despite Losing Streak
This week, the Oregon State Beavers host the Washington State Cougars with the hope of breaking a five-game losing streak. First-year head coach Trent Bray isn't hanging his head despite the struggles though, and has observed that his players aren't either.
"The thing that's been great with this group and why it gives me great encouragement moving forward is you wouldn't know what our record is watching practice," Bray noted this week on Yogi Roth's Y-Option podcast.
"They show up and they work and then they're intentional about their work um there's no one hanging their head or feeling sorry for themselves. They go out there and work, and so that has made it much more enjoyable and easier to navigate through this time because of the way they show up."
Bray also noted that as a staff, he and his assistants are doing their best to stay focused on moving forward, which can be difficult considering the difficultes they have face dealing an injury-riddled roster that took a huge hit from the transfer portal prior to the start of the season.
"We got to be able to move on as coaches," Bray said. "It is hard because you put a week of work in, and game planning and then, you know, if it doesn't turn out the way you want, it's frustrating. But we got to look at everything. Okay, what are we asking them to do? Is it too much? Are they good at the things we're asking them to do? And just keep always diving into how can we help these guys be successful."
Listen to the full interview below. The interview begins at the 5:00 mark.
