Oregon State Football @ Boise State: How To Watch, Preview, Storylines

Oregon State will look to snap a two-game losing streak this week as they hit the road once again. The Beavers have a hefty task in front of them as they face a Boise State Broncos team on the road to their first Pac-12 title.

Here's everything that Beaver fans need to know as their team makes the trip to Albertsons Stadium searching for an upset.

Oregon State Beavers (5-4, 3-2 Pac-12 Conference) @ Boise State Broncos (8-1, 5-0 Pac-12 Conference)

Date: Saturday, November 14 2026

Time: 3 p.m. PT // 6 p.m. ET

Location: Albertsons Stadium - Boise, Idaho

TV: USA Network

Radio: Beaver Sports Network

Point Spread: Oregon State +14.5 on FanDuel

Snapping Historic Road Streaks

Oregon State leads the all-time series against the Broncos 6-5. However, the Beavers are 1-4 in Boise and have dropped four straight games there. A victory would also end a five-game losing streak against ranked opponents and mark Oregon State's first road win over a Top 25 team since defeating No. 19 UCLA in 2012. Can the Beavers rebound enough to make it happen?

Jesse Legree’s Record Chase

The story of Oregon State's season continues to be freshman wide receiver Jesse Legree leads the nation with 1,209 receiving yards and 14 touchdown catches. After being held out of the end zone in his last two outings, he needs just two touchdown receptions to tie—and three to break—Brandin Cooks’ 2013 single-season school record of 16.

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Bouncing Back After Offensive Stumbles

Oregon State’s top-ranked passing offense (370.4 yards per game) is looking to get back into a groove. After tossing at least three touchdowns in six of their first seven games, the Beavers have through just one touchdown over the last two games.

Quarterback Braden Atkinson, who leads the nation with 3,169 passing yards, is coming off his lowest output of the season (192 yards) after seeing his school-record streak of eight straight 300-yard games end against Texas State.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

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About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

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