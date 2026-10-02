Oregon State Football @ Colorado State: How To Watch, Preview, Storylines

Oregon State are riding high after two wins in a row, showing clear proof of improvement thanks to the coaching of JaMarcus Shephard and the quarterback play of Braden Atkinson.

This week, the Beavers open their Pac-12 Conference schedule for the season with a road game against Jim Mora's Colorado State team.

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's contest between the Beavers and the Rams.

Oregon State Beavers (2-2, 0-0 Pac-12 Conference) @ Colorado State Rams (2-2, 0-0 Pac-12 Conference)

Date: Saturday, October 3

Time: 3 p.m. PT

Location: Canvas Stadium - Fort Collins, Colorado

TV: USA Network

Radio: Beaver Sports Network

Point Spread: Oregon State -6.5 on FanDuel

What Will AJ Newberry Do for an Encore?

Last week, Oregon State running back AJ Newberry, a Vanderbilt transfer, posted a career day with 111 yards and a touchdown off of 11 carries. Newberry has proven to be a valuable weapon in the running game and passing game this season, and he could see some even bigger statlines as his usage goes up.

A Potentially High-Scoring Matchup

Both of these offenses have had exceptional starts to the season. Colorado State ranks 25th in the nation in total offense with 469 yards per game, while averaging 40.2 points per game. The Beavers are also impressing in that category, with 458.3 yards per game and 32.2 points per game.

Jesse Legree's Growing Legend

Oregon State freshman receiver Jesse Legree is well on his way to the best season by a receiver at Oregon State in over a decade. Legree has recorded over 100 yards receiving in each of the Beavers' first four games. If he goes over 100 yards on Saturday, he'll be just the third OSU receiver ever and the first since Brandin Cooks in 2013 to go over that mark in five consecutive contests.

Legree enters the weekend second in FBS with 585 receiving yards this season, second only to Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

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About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

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