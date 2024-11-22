Oregon State Football: Keys to Victory vs Washington State Cougars
They couldn't beat Oregon. They won't go bowling. What is there to play for, you ask? The Pac-2. A conference whose past glories have been shipped off to vultures in Charlotte, Chicago, and Dallas. A conference whose remnants are the only western power-conference schools who still believe in tradition over television. A conference with a one game schedule, whose one game just so happens to be Saturday evening at Reser Stadium. Washington State at Oregon State.
You want to feel good about the season? You want bragging rights over a conference rival? Just win this game.
Which then begs the question, how can the Beavers win this game?
1. Stop the Air Raid
It's easier said than done, I know. Cal threw for 364 yards against this defense, then San Jose State notched 395 passing yards two weeks ago. But there is a silver lining. The hurricane of injuries which tore through the Beavers starting defense this fall meant unexpected starts for Freshman DB Exodus Ayers, R-Freshman DB Sailasa Vadrawale III, and R-Junior DB Mason White.
The last five weeks have been a massive learning experience for them. Keith Heyward's defense needs all hands on deck to stop Washington State's air raid passing attack. If that young trio can take the leap Saturday, the Beavers have a chance to win.
2. Protect the Football
You can call me Captain Obvious. During the Beavs five game losing streak, they've kindly donated the football to opposing defenders eight times. For context, they've only thrown nine interceptions all season.
A flurry of interceptions doomed the Beavers at Nevada, a pick-six swung momentum against San Jose State, and an early turnover set the tone of last week's demoralizing defeat to the Air Force academy. No matter who lines up at quarterback, they need to protect the football.
3. Feed Salahadin Allah & Anthony Hankerson
To be honest with you, Oregon State is very limited on Saturday. They cannot keep up play-for-play and pass-for-pass with Wazzu's air raid. But they can run, and they can grind down the clock. To do this, they need a balanced run game. I love Anthony Hankerson and believe he'll be playing on Sundays soon enough, but he's so much more effective with a spell back, somebody to take 10-15 carries off his odometer.
Before Jam Griffin's injury, Hankerson's workload was kept in check: Hank only notched 15 carries against San Diego State, but earned a professional 4.4 yards per carry and a touchdown. He found similar success against Purdue: a light 20 carry day, with 4.5 yards per carry and 2 glorious touchdowns. Two weeks ago, freshman speedster Salahadin Allah spelled Hankerson to the tune of 9 carries and a career high 68 yards. Those runs kept Big Hank rested, and he rattled off 30 carries for 121 yards (4.0 YPC) and a score.
Running Allah early and often keeps Anthony Hankerson fresh, and gives the Beavers their best chance to move the sticks.
So what do you think? Can the Beavers win on Saturday night?
More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI
Week 13 - Oregon State vs Washington State: How To Watch, Preview, Time/Date, Storylines
State of the Beavs: Huge Beaver Basketball Matchups This Week + Hosting Wazzu at Reser
WATCH: Trent Bray Talks Oregon State's "Disappointing" Performance At Air Force