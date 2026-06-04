Oregon State Football Position Preview: Cornerbacks

Oregon State's most productive corner from last season in Jaheim Patterson transferred to Washington State. Not only did he lead the team with a couple of interceptions, Patterson also was first amongst the Beaver defensive backs with 66 tackles. Additionally, Kobe Singleton was lost to graduation.

However, a combination of transfers and returning younger cornerbacks should give OSU more depth at this position in 2026. With a few different guys in the mix, it isn't entirely clear what all the rotation is going to look like, especially at the left-side corner position.

Most Likely to Make the Two Deep

Trey Glasper - Sophomore

One of the likely certainties at this position group is the starting spot of the Las Vegas native who played in every game as a true freshman. Glasper held offers from Miami and Iowa State out of high school, and was one of the Beavers' best recruits in his class. Though he had his share of struggles in his first collegiate season, Trey showed a lot of promise in his nine starts last year.

Noble Thomas Jr .- Senior

Though he didn't see a lot of the field last season, Thomas is a viable option to have in the mix and could easily find himself in the two-deep this fall. He was well-touted out of high school, holding offers from the likes of Auburn and Iowa State. Noble saw action in the 2023 season where the Beavers finished 8-5, tallying 19 tackles and three pass breakups.

Exodus Ayers - Sophomore

One of OSU's best recruits in the 2024 class, Ayers missed the entirety of last season due to off the field issues. But he impressed in his playing time as a true freshman, and having him back could be very important for the Oregon State secondary this year. It's unknown whether he'll get one of the starting roles, but he should in the two deep for 2026.

Isaiah Houi - Junior

A key transfer addition this offseason, Isaiah brings prominent experience to an otherwise younger CB room. Last season at Eastern Illinois, he finished third in the OVC with 11 pass breakups and also racked up 60 tackles. Though it's unknown how his game will transfer to the FBS level, Houi will likely find himself contending for one of the two starting spots.

Could Also be in the Mix

Kai Wheaton - Freshman

The son of former NFL DB Kenny Wheaton, Kai turned down offers from multiple power five schools to come to Oregon State. Since he could play in up to four games and still keep his redshirt, it's not impossible that he sees playing time this fall.

TJ Crandall - Junior

Though he wasn't in the rotation last season, Crandall does have experience, starting five games for Colorado State in 2023 and playing in 11 games for West Virginia in 2024. He posted three pass breakups and an interception in his time with the CSU Rams.