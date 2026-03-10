Coaching changes are always difficult. This has certainly been the case for the Oregon State Beavers, who have lost most of their defensive starters from last season either to graduation or the transfer portal. However, rebuilding the roster always has to start somewhere, and the coaching staff has acquired numerous experienced players on both sides of the ball.

Here are the five biggest defensive transfers coach Shephard has acquired so far this offseason.

Dylan Layne - LB, Idaho Transfer

Aug 30, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Idaho Vandals linebacker Dylan Layne (21) celebrates after a play against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

The Lake Oswego graduate, who transitioned to linebacker after high school, had a fantastic junior season at the FCS level, leading the Vandals with 88 total tackles. A versatile guy who played on both sides of the ball in high school, Layne has great athleticism, and could be a crucial addition to the team, playing alongside of returning inside linebacker Aiden Sullivan.

Isaiah Houi - CB, Eastern Illinois Transfer

Hononegah's Isaiah Houi, shown running for a couple of yards on a run Auburn on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, at Auburn High School, is a dangerous threat for NIC-10 champion Hononegah running, receiving, playing defensive back and returning kicks. | Chris Nieves/Rockford Register Star / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Beavers lost some production at corner from 2025 with the departures of Kobe Singleton (graduation) and Conrad Hussey. They are bringing in Eastern Illinois transfer Isaiah Houi, who had success last season at the FCS level. An All-OVC honorable mention last year, Houi is strong in coverage and could be a solid option to start at corner alongside sophomore Trey Glasper.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

Daniel Matagi - DL, Portland State Transfer

After a monster campaign at the Division II level, Matagi played last season in the FCS, where he complied 3.5 tackles for loss and was one of PSU's key defensive players. Matagi is rated 0.86 by 247Sports as a transfer, and he could be a big piece for the Beavers after they lost a lot of production in the front seven.

Ish Findlayter - DL, Duquesne Transfer

The 6'2", 260-pound Toronto native racked up 16 solo tackles and 3 TFLs last year for the Dukes. With the loss of quality players like Zekiah Saez and Shemar Meikle, OSU is going to need to replace production at edge rusher. With his size and explosiveness off the line of scrimmage, Findlayter should be a good place to start.

Ja'Bari Odoemenem - LB, Duquesne Transfer

The second defensive player that the Beavers have acquired from Duquesne, Ja'Bari could be an important piece for the Beavers at inside linebacker. Over the last couple of seasons playing for Maine and Duquesne, he has put up 11 tackles for loss and two interceptions. Along with Idaho transfer Dylan Layne, Odoemenem should be in the rotation at ILB with guys like Aiden Sullivan and Raesjon Davis.