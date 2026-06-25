Oregon State Football Position Preview: Offensive Line

Oregon State's offensive line was bad last season.

The Beavers were abysmal in short-yardage situations, and the running game generally struggled due to a lack of openings available for the halfbacks. But with the arrival of new head coach and former Alabama assistant Jamarcus Shephard, things look to be off to a better start with this position group in 2026. OSU has brought in a number of transfers with mid-80s ratings from 247Sports, higher than the majority of O-linemen recruits they were getting in the Trent Bray era. Additionally, the Beavs are also going to have returners who will be more experienced after getting meaningful reps in 2025.

Let's take a look at how the depth chart could be shaping up.

Left Tackle- Kwan Johnson or Jacob Anderson

Kwan Johnson- Eastern Illinois Transfer, Sophomore

A transfer from the FCS level, Johnson as a true freshman started every game for an EIU offense that had success both through the air and on the ground in 2025. Given an 85 rating as a transfer from 247, Johnson will likely be in the mix fall camp for a starting spot.

Jacob Anderson- Junior

One of Oregon State's higher-rated O-linemen coming out of high school, Anderson is yet to fully hit his stride in Corvallis. He made one start last season (against Texas Tech), but didn't have a particularly high efficiency rating when he was on the field. He is, however, coming into his fourth year with the program, and could be ready to take a step forward.

Center- Probably Nathan Elu

Known as somewhat of a Swiss Army Knife last season, Elu played in eight games as a junior, rotating around at multiple positions. He didn't have a particularly high rating as a blocker in 2025, but the Beavs are hopeful that the versatile senior will anchor the line in 2026 as their starting center. It is worth noting that Jake Normoyle, who redshirted all of last season, should be waiting in the wings if OSU needs to make a change at center. Normoyle was a well-rated recruit out of West Linn High School and should be an important part of the Beaver offensive line over the next few years.

Left Guard- Carter Guillaume or Josiah Timoteo

Carter Guillaume- Louisville Transfer, Sophomore

Graded as one of the better FCS offensive linemen in his time with Southeastern Missouri State, Guillaume is an 85-rated transfer from the Power Five Program of Louisville. In 2024 with SEMO, Guillaume gave up just ten total QB pressures across 707 pass-block snaps. He has three years of eligibility remaining, and is likely to start for the Beavers this season.

Right Tackle- Teko Shoats or Josiah Timoteo

Teko Shoats- Bethune Cookman Transfer, Junior

The Miami, FL native was rated 85 as a transfer by 247, and should be an important pickup for OSU on the offensive line. Teko earned FCS freshman All-American honors in 2024 with Bethune Cookman, and had one of the better block percentages in the SWAC conference that year. Shoats should be ready to upgrade his game to the FBS level this fall.

Josiah Timoteo- Junior

Transferring in from Nevada ahead of the 2025 season, Timoteo played in nine games for the Beavers last year. He now has 15 starts at the FBS level under his belt, and should be an option to play at either left or right tackle this fall.

Right Guard- Tyler Voltin OR Will Larkins

Tyler Voltin- Senior

After seeing minimal action through his first few years, Voltin played in eight games for OSU last season. He didn't stand out much with his performance, but he is a redshirt senior who could make strides in his final year of eligibility. Voltin should be in the mix.

Will Larkins- Georgia State Transfer, Junior

A native of Hollywood, Florida, Larkins is a big body at 6'5", 320. He played ten games for GA State last season, and was fairly well-regarded by 247 as a transfer. When it comes to depth and experience, this right guard slot could be the biggest question mark right now on the offensive line.