Oregon State 2025 Signing Class Ranked #67 Nationally By ESPN

Oregon State Beavers head coach Trent Bray walks along the sidelines during the game against Idaho State on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore.
Oregon State Beavers head coach Trent Bray walks along the sidelines during the game against Idaho State on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. / Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
Following a 5-7 campaign in 2024, the Oregon State Beavers are hoping for the next step in their post-Jonathan Smith revival in 2025. Helping them get there will be several important transfers, including former Duke quarterback Maalik Murphy and Miami tight end Riley Williams.

Several of the Beavs's high school and junior college signings are also expected to be strong additions in the immediate and long-term future, including four-star quarterback Tristan Ti'a and All-American tight end T'Andre Waverly.

Following this week's February edition of National Signing Day, ESPN released their list of the top 75 signing classes in the FBS. The outlet puts the Beavers' class at #67 in that group. That class included 20 student-athletes from the high school and junior college levels.

"We expect Jalil Tucker to make an immediate impact in Corvallis. We have clocked the JC 50 corner at 21 MPH on tape and he has great ball skills and range. Fellow corner Trey Glasper has good length on the perimeter as well. We really like Jake Normoyle at guard. He's physical, powerful and can bend in pass pro. Keep an eye on Tristan Ti'a, a dual-threat QB who reminds us of Arizona's Noah Fifita." -- ESPN's Craig Haubert

Six of last year's Pac-12 schools ranked ahead of the Beavers, while the only future Pac-12 member ahead of OSU were the Boise State Broncos at #65.

OSU were in a similar place in 247Sports' rankings, at #63 overall.

The Beavs are set to begin their second season under the direction of head coach Trent Bray on August 30 in Corvallis, hosting the Cal Golden Bears.

