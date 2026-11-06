Oregon State Football vs. Texas State: How To Watch, Preview, Storylines

Last time out, the Oregon State Beavers did not put their best foot forward in a 16-point loss to the Fresno State Bulldogs. This week, OSU head coach JaMarcus Shephard is determined to have his team turn the page quickly and get that all-important sixth win.

Here's everything that Beaver fans need to know about the return to Reser Stadium and the upcoming battle with the Texas State Bobcats.

Oregon State Beavers (5-3, 3-1 Pac-12 Conference) vs. Texas State Bobcats (4-4, 2-2 Pac-12 Conference)

Date: Saturday, November 7 2026

Time: 7:30 p.m. PT // 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Reser Stadium - Corvallis, Oregon

TV: The CW

Radio: Beaver Sports Network

Point Spread: Oregon State -6.5 on FanDuel

Breaking A Trend of Losses To Texas Teams

In recent years, Oregon State has struggled against teams from the state of Texas. The Beavers are just 6-16 all-time against teams from Texas, and are 1-5 against them since the start of 2025. Fortunately, they broke a losing streak against Texas teams earlier this year with that win over the UTEP Miners.

Saturday will be the first-ever meeting between Texas State and Oregon State

Oregon State's Exceptional Tight Ends

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The focal point of Oregon State's offense so far has been freshman wide receiver Jesse Legree. Legree leads the nation in both receiving yards and touchdowns. However, Oregon State's tight ends are pulling their weight.

The Beavers' tight ends have combined for for 74 catches, 772 yards, and six touchdowns this season. Eric Olsen and Decorian Temple both have been exceptional, with Gabe Milbourn and Jackson Bowers adding some strong depth to the group.

Braden Atkinson's Sensational Sophomore Season

Sophomore quarterback Braden Atkinson enters the game leading the nation in passing yards (2,977) and passing touchdowns (25). Atkinson is also riding a program-record streak of eight consecutive 300-yard passing games and has thrown a program-record 188 consecutive passes without an interception. Beaver fans are hoping to see that level of play continue Saturday night as they hope to clinch bowl eligibility for the first time since 2023.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

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About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

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