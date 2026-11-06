Oregon State Football vs. Texas State: How To Watch, Preview, Storylines
In this story:
Last time out, the Oregon State Beavers did not put their best foot forward in a 16-point loss to the Fresno State Bulldogs. This week, OSU head coach JaMarcus Shephard is determined to have his team turn the page quickly and get that all-important sixth win.
Here's everything that Beaver fans need to know about the return to Reser Stadium and the upcoming battle with the Texas State Bobcats.
Oregon State Beavers (5-3, 3-1 Pac-12 Conference) vs. Texas State Bobcats (4-4, 2-2 Pac-12 Conference)
Date: Saturday, November 7 2026
Time: 7:30 p.m. PT // 10:30 p.m. ET
Location: Reser Stadium - Corvallis, Oregon
TV: The CW
Radio: Beaver Sports Network
Point Spread: Oregon State -6.5 on FanDuel
Breaking A Trend of Losses To Texas Teams
In recent years, Oregon State has struggled against teams from the state of Texas. The Beavers are just 6-16 all-time against teams from Texas, and are 1-5 against them since the start of 2025. Fortunately, they broke a losing streak against Texas teams earlier this year with that win over the UTEP Miners.
Saturday will be the first-ever meeting between Texas State and Oregon State
Oregon State's Exceptional Tight Ends
The focal point of Oregon State's offense so far has been freshman wide receiver Jesse Legree. Legree leads the nation in both receiving yards and touchdowns. However, Oregon State's tight ends are pulling their weight.
The Beavers' tight ends have combined for for 74 catches, 772 yards, and six touchdowns this season. Eric Olsen and Decorian Temple both have been exceptional, with Gabe Milbourn and Jackson Bowers adding some strong depth to the group.
Braden Atkinson's Sensational Sophomore Season
Sophomore quarterback Braden Atkinson enters the game leading the nation in passing yards (2,977) and passing touchdowns (25). Atkinson is also riding a program-record streak of eight consecutive 300-yard passing games and has thrown a program-record 188 consecutive passes without an interception. Beaver fans are hoping to see that level of play continue Saturday night as they hope to clinch bowl eligibility for the first time since 2023.
More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
About State of the Beavs
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.
Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com
Subscribe on Apple
Subscribe on Spotify
Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.Follow joehio_