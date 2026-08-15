Oregon State Linebacker Aiden Sullivan Indicted for Assault

Oregon State's 2026 defense may soon be without its top returning starter.



First reported by The Oregonian on Friday morning, Oregon State linebacker Aiden Sullivan was arrested earlier this week, and indicted on felony charges.

The full charges are one count of felony assault in the second degree and two counts of misdemeanor assault in the fourth degree, stemming from an incident that occurred in April.



Sullivan is accused of punching one man, possibly causing him to fall and sustain further injuries, and possibly injuring another man in the altercation.

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Sullivan was arrested by Benton County police on August 10th and released on bail the next day after pleading not guilty. His mother Rahnna posted a $5,000 security deposit on $50,000 of bail to secure his release. While released, the Beavers' starting linebacker is prohibited from consuming alcohol or entering any bars or establishments where alcohol is sold.

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The news casts a pall over a Beaver team that had been trying to build optimism headed into the 2026 season. The new coaching staff under JaMarcus Shephard had worked to convince many of the team's veterans, including Sullivan, to remain in Corvallis. After speaking with Shephard and new linebackers coach Cort Dennison, Sullivan made the decision to stay at Oregon State.

Sullivan, who joined the Beavers in 2024 after playing for Butte College, was one of the bright spots over the 2025 season. The San Bernadino county native (Twentynine Palms, CA) appeared in all 12 games, with 9 starts. He finished the year with 72 total tackles, 7 tackles for a loss, 5 quarterback hurries, 3 forced fumbles, and a sack. Heading into the 2026 season, the linebacker was one of only five Beavers named to the Pac-12's Preseason Impact list.

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Oregon State's defensive coaches had touted the veteran depth of the linebacker group, and Sullivan in particular, as a team strength headed into 2026. Sullivan had become one of the faces of the defense, with the team selecting him as one of the five defensive players who spoke to the media during the team's media day.

Sullivan was reportedly at practice Friday morning, so as of now he is still participating in team activities. The school has stated they are aware of the situation but are not prepared to make a statement at this time.

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A hearing on August 25th will determine the next steps of the process.