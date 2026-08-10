Top 5 QBs Oregon State Will Face in 2026

The Oregon State football season begins in less than a month, when the Beavers make the trip to the University of Houston for their September 5 opener.

The Beavers' early stretch of the season will include battles with several of the best signal callers on their 2026 schedule. Later in the season, Oregon State's depth will likely be tested against some of the best offenses that the new Pac 12 Conference has to offer.

Here are our observations on the five best quarterbacks on Oregon State's 2026 schedule.

5: Maddux Madsen - Boise State

Dec 13, 2025; Inglewood, CA, USA; Boise State Broncos quarterback Maddux Madsen (4) warms up prior to the LA Bowl Game against the Washington Huskies at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Madsen had a big year in 2024, throwing for 3,000 yards in this season with a 23-6 TD-INT ratio. 2025 wasn't as productive, as opposing defenses did not have to stack the box in attempt to try and slow down the one-man wrecking crew of Ashton Jeanty. Boise State's top three receiving leaders from 2025 have all departed, and they will be leaning on guys like Ben Ford and Cameron Bates to step up. Madsen will want to cut down on the interceptions this fall, but he is a very experienced quarterback who should be able to help lead the Broncos to a good season.

4: Brad Jackson - Texas State

Texas State Bobcats quarterback Brad Jackson (8) looks to pass against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg,Miss, on Nov. 15, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jackson passed for 3,200 yards last season as a redshirt freshman, and racked up over 700 more with his legs. He is a good decision-maker who understands the Bobcat system well, and should only continue to progress as he gains experience. With the return of star wideouts Beau Sparks and Chris Dawn Jr., this could be an electric season for the Texas State offense.

3: Keali'i Ah Yat - Montana Grizzlies

Nov 22, 2025; Missoula, MT, USA; Montana Grizzlies quarterback Keali'I Ah Yat (8) carries the ball against the Montana State Bobcats during the first half at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Thomas Shroyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A true dual-threat guy who is incredibly athletic, Ah Yat led all of the FCS with over 4,000 passing yards in 2025. He is more than comfortable using his legs to extend plays or take it himself to move the chains, in a style that I'd say is similar to former Big Sky QB Vernon Adams. Montana is losing a true star with the graduation of wide receiver Michael Wortham, who was an FCS first-team All-American and has now signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. While this loss is going to hurt, the Grizzlies still have a lot of receiving talent this season with Brooks Davis, who was excellent last year as a true freshman. With so many weapons, this Montana team is going to be dangerous when they come to Corvallis in mid-September. The Beavers should be able to generate pressure against an FCS offensive line, but bringing Ah Yat to the turf will not be an easy task.

2: Will Hammond - Texas Tech

Texas Tech's Will Hammond prepares to through as offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich looks on during football practice, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, at the Womble Football Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

To say nothing of the drama surrounding Brendan Sorsby's exit from college football...replacing Behren Morton in 2026 will be Will Hammond, a dual-threat signal caller who accounted for over 5,000 yards of total offense his senior year of high school and was rated four stars by 247. Hammond came in for an injured Morton last season in a one-score game against Utah, and did not disappoint. He connected on 13 of his 16 pass attempts with two TDs, helping lead the Red Raiders to a blowout win in that contest. Hammond has demonstrated great instincts with an ability to read coverages and fit passes into extremely tight spaces. With many talented receivers to work with on this 2026 TTU squad, Hammond could become a big name on the national stage.

1: Conner Weigman - Houston

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) puts on the MVP cowboy hat after the win over Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Beavers will be facing an NFL prospect in week one when they travel to take on a very solid Houston team. A former five-star recruit, Weigman transferred from A&M to Houston ahead of the 2025 season and won the starting job. Though it was up and down frequently throughout a lot of last year, Weigman certainly had his moments where he showed why teams at the next level have him on their radar. He has an incredibly strong arm, and is also comfortable using his 6’3”, 215-lb frame to take off for physical downhill running. Weigman carried the ball 171 times last season for 700 yards and 11 rushing TDs. He’s got a couple of proven and veteran receivers to work with this season in Oregon State transfer Trent Walker and also in Amare Thomas. Cougar fans have high hopes for 2026, and the Beavers will have to be ready for a very tough opening matchup.