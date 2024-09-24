Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State QB Gevani McCoy Excited About Beavers Running Game Through Four Weeks

Joe Londergan

Sep 21, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers quarterback Gevani McCoy (4) pitches the ball during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers quarterback Gevani McCoy (4) pitches the ball during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon State Beavers kept coming back to the running game in Saturday's win over Purdue.

Even with the rushing attack being the key factor in the Beavs' offensive identity since fall camp, offensive coordinator Ryan Gunderson is still adding new wrinkles. Fans saw that Saturday as quarterback Gevani McCoy executed several speed-option plays that found success at different points throughout the night.

"I felt just very comfortable with the whole speed-option game," McCoy noted postgame. "It worked a few times, so we kept going back to it. If it's not broke, don't fix it. So I think that definitely worked good for us tonight."

McCoy rushed for a career-high 66 yards on ten carries in the win. The Beavers totaled 341 yards against the Boilermakers, their second-highest total of the season. Jam Griffin totaled 137 yards and a touchdown, while Anthony Hankerson had 20 carries for 89 yards and two touchdowns. Receiver Zachary Card also scored a rushing touchdown on a 26-yard reverse.

Through their first four contests, the Beavs are #7 in the FBS with 267.8 rushing yards per game.

"We have a dominant run game," McCoy noted. "We have great backs and a great o-line that gets great push. It's been great for that...Right now, I feel like the identity is to pound the ball. So far, it doesn't seem like too many people have been able to stop it."

Oregon State will be idle this coming weekend, but the running game will face their next test on October 5 when they host Colorado State. The Rams have allowed 113.5 yards on the ground per contest so far in 2024.

More Reading Material From On SI

WATCH: Oregon State's Zakaih Saez Makes Insane Pick Six Play In Purdue Win

RECAP: Oregon State Powers Past Purdue 38-21 With Run Game, Defense

Lack of Offers in 2025 Class Concerning for Oregon State Hoops

Published
Joe Londergan

JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Football