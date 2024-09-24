Oregon State QB Gevani McCoy Excited About Beavers Running Game Through Four Weeks
The Oregon State Beavers kept coming back to the running game in Saturday's win over Purdue.
Even with the rushing attack being the key factor in the Beavs' offensive identity since fall camp, offensive coordinator Ryan Gunderson is still adding new wrinkles. Fans saw that Saturday as quarterback Gevani McCoy executed several speed-option plays that found success at different points throughout the night.
"I felt just very comfortable with the whole speed-option game," McCoy noted postgame. "It worked a few times, so we kept going back to it. If it's not broke, don't fix it. So I think that definitely worked good for us tonight."
McCoy rushed for a career-high 66 yards on ten carries in the win. The Beavers totaled 341 yards against the Boilermakers, their second-highest total of the season. Jam Griffin totaled 137 yards and a touchdown, while Anthony Hankerson had 20 carries for 89 yards and two touchdowns. Receiver Zachary Card also scored a rushing touchdown on a 26-yard reverse.
Through their first four contests, the Beavs are #7 in the FBS with 267.8 rushing yards per game.
"We have a dominant run game," McCoy noted. "We have great backs and a great o-line that gets great push. It's been great for that...Right now, I feel like the identity is to pound the ball. So far, it doesn't seem like too many people have been able to stop it."
Oregon State will be idle this coming weekend, but the running game will face their next test on October 5 when they host Colorado State. The Rams have allowed 113.5 yards on the ground per contest so far in 2024.
