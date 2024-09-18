Lack of Offers in 2025 Class Concerning for Oregon State Hoops
Yesterday, 2025 Oregon State target Isaac Carr committed to Wake Forest, according to his Twitter account. The four-star guard and 24th-best shooting guard prospect on 247Sports joined Steve Forbes' squad as a member of next year's class.
He was ranked 132nd overall in the country and fielded offers from Wake Forest, Oregon State, San Diego State, Cal, Oregon, Loyola Marymount, Georgia Tech, and others.
Considering Carr is a native of Portland, Oregon, he is yet another player lost to an out-of-state school that the Beavers were pursuing. This is a bit of a blow considering the troubles the Beavers have had as of late in recruiting local state talent to go to Corvallis. Carr was likely going to go to a program with more of a track record of developing talent, but it is still unfortunate for Wayne Tinkle and company that they did not get so much as a visit from Carr.
This is part of a concerning trend for the Beavers, as they have now just two active offers for high school players in the class of 2025: Winston-Salem Prep (Winston-Salem, NC) small forward Jadyn Harris, who has other offers from Mississippi State, Missouri, NC State, Texas A&M, and others, and Dream City Christian (Glendale, AZ) center Alejandro Aviles, who has offers from Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, North Texas, Ole Miss, TCU, Old Dominion, Tulsa, and Vanderbilt.
While more offers are on the horizon, they offered just nine total players last year and landed only one player ranked by 247 Sports in Ja'Quavis Williford of Middlebrooks Academy in Los Angeles. The other three commits were international players: small forward Liutauras Lelevicius of Lithuania, power forward Johan Munch of Denmark, and power forward Maxim Logue of France.
For comparison, Washington State has nearly 20 offers out already for this class. Hopefully for the Beavers, the offers start rolling out for the 2025 class sooner rather than later.
