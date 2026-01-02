Oregon State Quarterback Gabarri Johnson Enters Transfer Portal

On the eve of this morning's grand opening of the transfer portal, another 2025 Oregon State football player signaled course for a fresh start.

Last night on Instagram, Oregon State quarterback Gabarri Johnson announced his intention to enter the transfer portal. Johnson began the 2025 season as Maalik Murphy's backup, and later started 3 games mid-season.

In 2025, Johnson appeared in 11 games overall, completing 61-of-99 passes for 503 yards and 2 touchdowns, with 3 interceptions. He was also a weapon on the ground this season: 34 carries for 119 yards and 1 touchdown, with a long of 52 in the Beavers' first win of the season on October 18th versus Lafayette. His numbers likely would have been higher, barring a season-ending foot injury that he suffered during the Beavers' loss at Tulsa on November 15th.

In a message to fans, Johnson stressed the value of his Oregon State experience:

"With a lot of thought and consideration I have decided to enter the transfer portal. To my teammates, coaches, and beaver family: thank you for the support through the highs and the lows of my time in Corvallis. I am excited for what's to come, but Beaver Nation will always have place in my heart through it all. "

After a standout prep career at Lincoln High School (Tacoma, WA), the 5'11" dual-threat playmaker earned a four star ranking from several recruiting services, and signed with Missouri over offers from Oregon State, Oregon, Washington, Washington State, and many other FBS programs. Johnson enrolled at Missouri in the summer of 2023, redshirted his true freshman season, and then transferred to Oregon State on Christmas Day 2023.

In 2024, he exclusively backed up preseason starter Gevani McCoy and grizzled veteran Ben Gulbranson, appearing in spot duty across 6 games. Through the air, Johnson completed15-of-29 passes for 174 yards, no touchdowns, and 1 interception. On the ground he accomplished 26 carries for 106 yards and 1 touchdown.

Oregon State's quarterback room is now beginning to thin: the Beavers quarterback room now boasts 2025 season-opening starter Maalik Murphy, season-finale starter Tristan Ti'a, and no one else.