Oregon State Receive 10 Points, Remain Unranked in AP Poll After Bye Week

In Sunday's latest edition of the Associated Press Top 25, the Oregon State Beavers received ten points, their highest total this season. However, the Beavers remain outside of the top 25 following Week 8 of the college football season.

Oregon State received ten points, technically putting giving them the 29th-most in the nation. Outside of the top 25, the Beavers sit behind Iowa (76 points), New Mexico (41 points), and Cincinnati (11 points).

Oregon State have not been ranked in the AP Top 25 since the 2023 season.

The Beavers have started the season with an overall record of 5-2. After dropping their opening two contests against ranked foes Houston and Texas Tech, they have won each of their last five contests.

Spurring Oregon State's success has been the play of true freshman wide receiver Jesse Legree. Through seven games for the Beavs, Legree leads FBS in receiving yards with 1040, touchdown catches with 14, and receiving yards per game with 148.6. He has received the Pac-12's Freshman of the Week award each of the last seven weeks.

The Oregon State offense is ranked third nationally in total offense this season with an average of 527 yards per game. The Beavers are also third nationally in offensive touchdowns with 40 through seven games. They also have the top passing offense in the country with 384.9 yards through the air per game.

While JaMarcus Shephard's team are 3-0 in league play, they are currently second in the Pac-12 standings behind 6-1 Boise State. The Broncos rose one spot to No. 20 this week after a win over Washington State. OSU experienced their own victory against the Cougars last weekend in a 48-30 result.

The Broncos and Beavers face one another in Boise on November 14 in a matchup that will have league title and College Football Playoff implications.

Oregon State return to action on Saturday, October 31 with a road game against the Fresno State Bulldogs (4-3 Overall, 1-2 Pac-12). Kickoff is scheduled for 8 PM PT on USA Network.

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

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