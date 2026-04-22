State of the Beavs: Previewing Oregon State Football's 2026 Spring Game

As spring football winds down for the Oregon State Beavers, JaMarcus Shephard's group will play the annual Spring Game this Saturday at noon PT, their first under Shephard. Your host Matt Bagley takes an extensive look this week at what we might learn about the team when they take the field at Reser Stadium.

As we've noted several times over the last few months, 2026 is a chance at a whole new era for Oregon State football.

While it's a very football-heavy week for Oregon State sports, there's still plenty to talk about with the other sports. The men's basketball program seized some opportunities to rebuild under new head coach Justin Joyner, while the women have yet to add any new faces. Scott Rueck's did lose three minor players from last year's group to the portal, but more significant losses came from graduation.

On the baseball diamond, the Beavers took a home series against Cal State Fullerton, but didn't look invincible the way that they have in the last few weeks. What's on the horizon for Mitch Canham's group in the coming days? Go Beavs.

This Week's Topics

-What Oregon State fans need to know for this weekend's spring football game in Corvallis.

-Beaver football head coach JaMarcus Shephard spoke to the media on Monday to discuss what he wants his team to accomplish in the final days of spring practice and in the ensuing months.

-Why this year's spring game is particularly significant for Oregon State football.

-What questions are top-of-mind ahead of the spring game and will we get answers for them?

-Recapping transfer portal activity for Oregon State men's and women's basketball with the window to enter the portal now closed

-Oregon State baseball took two of their three contests against Cal State Fullerton this past weekend.

More Reading Materila From Oregon State Beavers On SI

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

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