Oregon State Wideout Jesse Legree Extends Pac-12 Freshman of the Week Streak

True freshman wide receiver Jesse Legree's storybook opening season at Oregon State added another chapter yesterday.



For the seventh week in a row, the Beavers' top wideout earned the Pac-12 Conference's Freshman of the Week honors. Before this season, no player had ever won that award more than five times.

Saturday's contest against Washington State featured Legree's toughest challenge of the season. Passes were deflected, routes were disrupted, and catches were dropped. Still, the undersized teenager from Baltimore made an impact.



Repeatedly, Legree's pre-snap motion or alignment drew defenders' eyes away from Oregon State tailback AJ Newberry, sparking the Vanderbilt transfer back to ignition. Through the air, Newberry notched 5 catches for a career-high 120 yards and 1 touchdown. On the ground, the Beavers' starting tailback churned 105 yards (6 shy of tying his career high) on just 11 carries.

Washington State's overwhelming focus on Legree proved wise early in the contest. With just over 4 minutes remaining in the first quarter, the freshman broke free from the secondary on a deep post, and delivered Braden Atkinson's bomb 90 yards to the end zone. In an instant, Oregon State led by double-digits, and the crowd erupted. In the third quarter, he scored again, taking Braden Atkinson's run-pass option to the promised land.



When the final whistle sounded, Legree had managed 8 catches for 108 yards, and 2 touchdowns. His 2 touchdowns leave him 4 scores shy of tying Brandin Cooks' single-season school record 16 touchdowns in one season. His 108 yards extended his school record 7 consecutive 100+ yard receiving games. For added measure, he has caught at least 4 passes in every game this season.

Legree committed to Oregon State shortly after JaMarcus Shephard's arrival last Winter. After breaking out in the season opener against Houston, and putting up incredible numbers through seven games this season, the playmaker has America's attention. Earlier this month, Legree was named to the Biletnikoff Award mid-season watch list. That award is presented annually to the top wide receiver in college football.



Legree is also in the running for something greater. The teenager from Baltimore has repeatedly flashed humility when talking about the prestigious Heisman Trophy, awarded annually to the best player in all of Division I college football. In interviews, Legree has repeatedlyinsisted that he is a future Heisman. If he keeps racking up gaudy statistics, Oregon State's freshman phenom will be invited to New York City's Lincoln Center for this year's award ceremony.



Legree and the Beavers have a week off before playing Fresno State on Halloween October 31st at 8 PM PST.