Pac-12 Football Notebook: Week 2
Amidst a time of growth and optimism in the future Pac-12 Conference, this weekly series explores compelling stories & quotes from each Pac-12 member school.
Boise State
After getting torched by South Florida, Boise State are expected to make changes to their secondary.
“If someone doesn’t play the way we need them to from an effort and mentality standpoint, they can’t play,” said Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson earlier this week. Danielson went on to say “And will they be given second chances? I think everything is a balance. I always want to give every young man an opportunity to grow to be the best version of themself. But if they fight that standard, there’s a lot of places they can play that will be OK with that. Not here, and that’s on me for letting that slip.”
Fans are gearing up for more of Notre Dame transfer corner Jaden Mickey, who played only one snap last week.
On Friday, the Broncos host FCS Eastern Washington at 6 PM PST. The game will be televised on FS1.
Colorado State
Last Saturday, Colorado State gave it their all, tying heavily favored Washington 21-all in the third quarter, before the Huskies pulled away with seventeen unanswered points.
In his weekly Monday press conference, Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell praised his team’s “championship DNA” and then encouraged them to keep striving.
"And I think the question now is can we prepare at that level? Can we respond at that level? And do the things we need to do day-to-day, week-to-week over the course of this season to have the kind of outputs that we want as a program."
In addition to Norvell’s motivation, the players will also be inspired to play well on Ag Day, a day where Colorado State honors its history as Colorado Agricultural College/Colorado A&M (1870-1956). As in Ag Days of seasons past, the Rams will don special pumpkin and alfalfa uniforms.
On Saturday, Colorado State welcomes FCS Northern Colorado at 4 PM PST. The game is not televised, but will be streamed via the Mountain West Network app.
Fresno State
The Bulldogs are preparing for a difficult test in Corvallis on Saturday, with substantial praise heaped out to Beaver Nation and the acoustics at Reser Stadium.
On Saturday, Fresno State faces Oregon State at 12:30 PM on The CW.
Oregon State
After a frustrating season-opener Saturday against former Pac-12 rivals California, Beaver Nation is reeling. Particular attention is focused on Duke transfer quarterback Maalik Murphy, who looked out of place in Oregon State's pro-style passing offense.
Despite Murphy's struggles - he fumbled once, threw a red zone pick six that the officials waived off due to a defensive penalty, and threw another interception that Cal returned all the way to the Beavers' 2 yard line - optimism remains high that the Beavers' starting passer can show more on Saturday.
Oregon State battles Fresno State Saturday afternoon at 12:30 PM on The CW.
San Diego State
San Diego State is quickly becoming Punter U. Several years removed from viral punting sensation Matt Araiza, the Aztecs latest starting punter Hunter Green has been tabbed to the Ray Guy Award watch list.
Green, a transfer from FCS Northern Colorado, punted four times in the Aztecs’ opener last week: he notched two 50+ yard punts, a long of 67 yards, and one coffin corner punt inside the opponents’ 20 yard line.
San Diego State squares off with one of its future Pac-12 rivals, Washington State, Saturday night at 7:15 PM on The CW.
Texas State
Ahead of Saturday’s in-state skirmish with UT San Antonio, Texas State head coach G.J Kinne gave the matchup a marque billing: “It's gonna be the best G5 game of the year. Shoot I hope. Those guys are good”.
While UTSA is reeling after a season-opening loss, it was a respectable showing, as they fell to top-25 Texas A&M 42-24. Meanwhile, Texas State enters unbeaten after a rout of Eastern Michigan, 52-27.
Both schools are vying to be this season’s coveted highest ranked G5, which comes with an automatic bid to the College Football Playoff.
Utah State
Saturday marks a Battle of the Aggies as the Utah State Aggies face the Texas A&M Aggies. New coach Bronco Mendenhall entered the win column after his first game in Ogden last Saturday, dispatching UTEP 28-16, but his squad will be heavy underdogs Saturday morning at Kyle Field.
The betting lines currently show Texas A&M favored by a whopping 31.5 points.
If you want to sprinkle some college football into your Saturday morning breakfast cereal, this is the game for you. Action kicks off at 9:45 AM Saturday on the SEC Network.
Washington State
Last week’s 13-10 win over regional rivals Idaho was bittersweet for Washington State.
On one hand, the Cougs won. On the other hand, they won ugly. First year head coach Jimmy Rogers called the effort “kind of embarrassing” and admitted that “we need to be way better, in so many ways”.
His team will get the opportunity to make amends Saturday against future Pac-12 foes San Diego State. Uncharacteristic of Washington State teams of seasons past, look for the Cougars to attempt a smashmouth running game that emphasizes ball security, and a ferocious pass rush.
The Cougars face San Diego State on Saturday night at 7:15 PM on The CW.