Pac-12 Football Notebook: Week 1
Amidst a time of growth and optimism in the future Pac-12 Conference, this weekly series will explore compelling stories & quotes from each Pac-12 member school.
#25 Boise State kicks off their season today (2:30 PM PST) on ESPN
Why the early kickoff? The Broncos are visiting South Florida, from the American Conference. Watch out for wet weather to impact the action: backs slipping & falling on cuts, defenders whiffing tackles, and receivers & defensive backs tripping up on routes. This game could get weird.
Thankfully, the smurf-turfers spent all week preparing for Mother Nature: head coach Spencer Danielson turned on the sprinklers, cranked up hoses, and even postponed a practice due to a mock lightning delay. If nature calls, Boise State should be ready.
San Diego State believes it has “something special” brewing in 2025
Boise State isn’t the only future Pac-12 school competing today. San Diego State kicks off their season tonight at 7 PM (PST) on ESPN, facing D1 FCS-level Stony Brook.
In his media availability this week, 2nd year San Diego State head coach Sean Lewis carried a sense of optimism.
When asked for his State of the Aztecs, Lewis offered: “I'm confident in this team. I'm confident in the work that we've done. There's something special that's brewing in this building that I'm really excited to unleash on Thursday night. We’ve got to do that one step at a time, but we all know what the standards and the expectations are around here. It was one of the most exciting reasons why I took this job. So, we have a standard to uphold, and we've been working relentlessly to get the talent in the building to make sure that the talent and the mindset are right for us to be able to go do what we're capable of doing. So, hell yeah, we can make a bowl game.”
Utah State’s new head coach is an accomplished Oregon State alum
Here’s a name many Beaver fans will remember fondly: Bronco Mendenhall. Utah State’s new head coach was an Oregon State juco transfer defensive back from 1986-87. He later served as a graduate assistant from 1989-90 on Dave Kragthorpe’s staff, and served 3 different roles in two seasons (defensive line coach, defensive backs, and defensive coordinator) under Jerry Pettibone from 1995-96.
Mendenhall might be best known for his success at BYU, where he won 99 games and 2 Mountain West Conference championships in 11 seasons (2005-15). After leaving the Cougars, Mendenhall tried his luck at Virginia (36-38 in 7 seasons from 2016-21) and New Mexico (5-7 last season).
On Saturday, Mendenhall’s Aggies begin their season versus UTEP. The game will broadcast at 4:30 PM (PST) on CBS Sports Network.
Texas State feels real hope for its future
Perhaps no future Pac-12 member is as eager to join the conference as Texas State. Practically anything and everything written about the Bobcats this summer has been ravenously consumed by the Texas State fanbase, who are excited to join the many storied programs in the new look Conference of Champions.
The Bobcats finished with a 7-5 record last season, and won the First Responder Bowl over North Texas 30-28. Coach G.J Kinne has now posted back-to-back winning seasons in San Marcos, and new starting quarterback Brad Jackson might be one of the smartest starting passers in America. After a stellar high school career in nearby San Antonio, Jackson earned scholarship offers from the Ivy League’s Penn, Columbia, and Harvard.
Before setting the sun on Texas State’s Sun Belt era, the Bobcats will open the 2025 season at home against NFL superstar Maxx Crosby’s alma mater, Eastern Michigan. The game will stream online at 5 PM PST on ESPN+.
Fresno State hopes to rebound this week
Let’s face it, the Bulldogs got slapped around last week in Kansas. But hopes are high that Fresno State can make quick adjustments, especially on defense, and be competitive in their home opener Saturday night.
Fresno State welcomes Georgia Southern at 6:30 PM PST on FS1.
Washington State plays in The Battle of the Palouse
One of college football’s most underrated rivalries, The Battle of the Palouse, resumes Saturday, as the Washington State Cougars face the nearby Idaho Vandals. The two land-grant universities’ flagship campuses are located just 13 miles apart, with Wazzu in Pullman and U of I in Moscow.
Washington State has a considerable lead in the series, with an .810 win percentage and a streak dating back to 2001, but Idaho fans treat this game like their Super Bowl. A competitive game, like the 24-17 Wazzu win when they last squared off in 2022, would be extremely compelling. Washington State’s season opener airs at 7 PM Saturday night on The CW.
Colorado State has a gaudy challenge
Brace yourself for the most anxiety-inducing three-word-phrase in all of college football: Pac-12 After Dark. Saturday night at 8 PM on Big Ten Network (BTN), the Rams lock horns with former Pac-12 mainstays Washington.
The Huskies slumped through a 6-7 record in the Big Ten last season, but many insiders see them as a sleeper team in the wide open Big Ten. Last season, four Big Ten schools reached the College Football Playoff.
If the Huskies lose under the lights to Colorado State, fans will wave those playoff dreams goodbye.