Pac-12 Football Notebook: Week Eight
Amidst a time of growth and optimism in the future Pac-12 Conference, this weekly series explores compelling stories & quotes from each Pac-12 member school.
Boise State
Occasionally, America’s beloved gridiron game takes an ugly turn. This week, Boise’s starting quarterback Maddux Madsen opened up about abuse on social media: “Not death threats … but there’s people that are like ‘I hope you and your family all die’…I get to open my phone to 50-some odd messages of how bad of a football player I am, but the week before it’s the same people that tell me how good I was”.
True to his point, if Madsen’s Broncos take another step towards their Mountain West Conference title defense, his haters will suddenly be hard to find.
Boise State welcomes unbeaten UNLV - in one of the week’s most compelling matchups - Saturday afternoon at 12:30 PM (PST) on Fox Sports 1.
Colorado State
For one week, if only one week, the Rams looked like world-beaters. On Colorado State’s opening drive, Doak Walker watch-list tailback Justin Marshall raced 73 yards to the endzone. A mere four minutes later, quarterback Jackson Brousseau connected with wide receiver Javion Kinnard on a 29 yard touchdown pass. Colorado State never looked back; the Rams added three more touchdowns in the second quarter, and led by as much as 28 in the 49-21 rout of heavily favored Fresno State.
Now, fans are left wondering if Saturday’s shelling was a sign of things to come - perhaps an offense ironing out the wrinkles of coach Jay Norvell’s playcalling - or simply a mirage. We’ll find out Saturday evening, when Colorado State faces Hawaii. The game kicks off at 4 PM (PST) and will stream on the Mountain West App.
Fresno State
The flip side to Colorado State’s stunning victory is Fresno State’s shambolic defeat. An early 14-0 deficit and four turnovers doomed the Bulldogs, who now face questions surrounding E.J. Warner. The son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner has the quarterback position in his blood. Unfortunately, Warner also wields an unfortunate penchant for turnovers, and a game management-esque aversion to throwing deep: this season, only 8.4% of Warner’s passes have traveled 20 or more yards downfield, ranking 9th lowest in the nation. Simply put, Warner’s snaps pose too much risk and too little reward.
Fresno State has a week to assess the situation; they’re on a bye.
Oregon State
This has been a Week Where Decades Happen in the Valley Football Center. Following another loss, this one a Homecoming Weekend walloping by Wake Forest, Oregon State made sweeping changes. Sunday, athletic director Scott Barnes jettisoned head coach Trent Bray. Monday, local reporters met interim head coach Robb Akey, who announced changes to playcalling on both sides of the ball.
Akey went 20-50 as Idaho’s head coach from 2007-12, the only other college head coaching position he’s held in his career. The firebrand defensive line coach - whose sons are humorously named Jack and Daniel - is a longshot for the full time job. If Oregon State earns their first win of the season this weekend, Akey’s odds will slowly trend upward.
Oregon State hosts Lafayette College, an FCS school, Saturday night at 7 PM (PST) on The CW.
San Diego State
The Aztecs have a bye, a four game win streak, and a rising profile. San Diego State’s next game - a tussle with Fresno State on October 25th - will be nationally televised on Fox Sports 1.
Texas State
A 48-41 shootout loss to Troy has dampened spirits in San Marcos. Months ago, fans feverishly anticipated a potential Sun Belt Conference championship. Now, attention turns towards a transition to the Conference of Champions next August.
Texas State seeks their first Sun Belt Conference win this week at Marshall; action begins at 12:30 PM (PST), streaming on ESPN+.
Utah State
Hawaii quarterback Micah Alejado was simply too much for Utah State’s defense last week. His four touchdown effort helped the Rainbow Warriors snap an eight game losing streak against the Aggies, and forced a reset of expectations in Logan.
With three losses overall, Bronco Mendenhall’s Utah State side are likely out of the running for the highest ranked G5 bid to the College Football Playoff. Instead, their sights will be set on something still within reach: a Mountain West Conference championship. Saturday, the Aggies begin a winnable three game stretch against San Jose State, New Mexico, and Nevada. In November, their schedule takes a sharp turn with three difficult tests against UNLV, Fresno State, and Boise State. Six wins - while unlikely - would almost certainly punch their ticket to the conference championship game.
An arduous quest begins Saturday night against San Jose State, beginning at 6:00 PM (PST) on CBS Sports Network.
Washington State
After last Saturday’s almost upset bid at Ole Miss, I like to imagine Cougs’ faithful singing an old Cole Porter standard: so near, and yet so far.
While Jimmy Rogers’ Cougars failed to leave SEC country with a win, a program-affirming victory is in their grasps once again. This weekend, Wazzu faces #18 Virginia. Win, and Rogers will have ammunition to bring the next generation of Cougar Gold future football stars to the Palouse. The game will kick off Saturday afternoon at 3:30 PM (PST) on The CW.