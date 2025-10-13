Oregon State Announces Interim Head Coach Robb Akey
The 2025 Oregon State Beavers football team has a new interim head coach.
Yesterday, following reports that the university fired head coach Trent Bray, Oregon State’s athletic communications department put out a press release confirming the move. In the release, they also announce Bray’s interim successor: Special Assistant to the Head Coach and Interim Special Teams Coordinator Robb Akey.
Akey will hold the interim head coach position for the remainder of the 2025 season. In the meantime, Oregon State has begun a national search for their next long-term head coach.
MORE: Wake Forest Wallops Oregon State 39-14
Initially, the former Idaho head coach (2007-12) joined Oregon State’s staff in February following the departure of former defensive coordinator Keith Heyward. The initial plan was for Special Assistant to the Head Coach Akey to cover Trent Bray’s blind spots while the head coach, Oregon State’s previous defensive coordinator under Jonathan Smith, called the defense.
Last week, following the dismissal of special teams coordinator Jamie Christian, Bray picked Akey to coach special teams for the remainder of the season. Now, he must grapple with a second role change just seven days apart.
MORE: Highly Touted Quarterback Recruit Deagan Rose Decommits from Oregon State
At Idaho - then a member of the D1 FBS Western Athletic Conference (WAC) - Akey coached six seasons (2007-12), winning just 20 games (28% win percentage). Previously, he coached defensive lines and then ran the defense at Washington State under Mike Price and Bill Doba (1999-06). He also has served as a defensive line coach for the Minnesota Vikings (2014) and Washington Commanders (2015-16).
Oregon State’s interim head coach will speak with local media inside the Valley Football Center today at noon.
More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI
Have you checked out State of the Beavs?
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.
Check out the latest episode!